The Tuscaloosa City Council has decided to delay any item or vote that would require a public hearing as long as social distancing policies to slow the coronavirus spread remain in place.

On Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa City Council approved a rezoning for new apartments and the annexation of an Industrial Park tract.

And for, these will likely be the last such votes taken until the world returns to normal.

During a work session before the formal council meeting, the City Council instructed city staff to delay, postpone or otherwise withhold any item or vote that would require a public hearing as long as social distancing policies to slow the coronavirus spread remain in place.

“I’m willing to hear it if, at your discretion, it is extremely time sensitive,” said Councilman Lee Busby to the city staff members gathered for Tuesday’s work session.

There were already concerns that the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment and Planning and Zoning Commission may not be able to hold their respective April meetings for lack of a quorum.

But with the ongoing efforts to limit large crowds, the council opted to adopt this new approach in an effort to refrain from luring people to City Hall for potentially controversial topics.

“Unless it’s something we’re pushed up against a wall …,” said Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry, “me, personally, I’m not comfortable saying April and then something happen and we’re not ready for April.”

Some wanted to take the approach even further and refrain from addressing any item that is not a pressing need until the threat of the coronavirus has passed.

“Personally, I’m not for anything we’ve not got to do,” said City Councilman Eddie Pugh.

And with that, the council – without Councilman Kip Tyner and Councilwoman Phyllis Odom – unanimously approved a rezoning to allow a small apartment project and annexed into the city limit a 3.41 acre tract in the Industrial Park.

The annexation came at the request of the Tuscaloosa County Industrial Development Authority, which currently owns the tract, though its intended future purpose was not discussed.

The rezoning converted .74 acres at 17th Street and 12th Avenue, located just west of The Crimson student housing project, to RMF-1 to allow for the construction of townhouses.

City Planning Director Ashely Crites said the townhouse project would consist of 12 units in an area where no more than three unrelated people can share a residence, meaning it will have no more than 36 bedrooms.

And this, for now, is expected to be all that comes before the City Council during the coronavirus crisis.

“Going forward,” said Council President Cynthia Almond, “no more public hearings unless it’s some kind of pressing matter.”

