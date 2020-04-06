Joe Newman, a 107-year-old Sarasota man, lived through the 1918 flu pandemic and the Great Depression. Coronavirus is the next hurdle.

Joe Newman was barely 5 when it hit that spring, a pandemic of epic proportions, and not only did he survive the merciless wave of undetectable death, but he lived long enough to fear it again.

Newman is 107 years old now, and though he doesn’t remember much about the devastating 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, the deadliest outbreak in modern history, he knows it was as horrible as the dusty history books claim it to be.

Thermometers don’t even reach Newman’s age, which makes the Sarasota resident one of the rare people who lived through the 1918 pandemic to remain alive today, as the country tries to navigate through the coronavirus outbreak. Roughly 675,000 people died in the United States — 500 million worldwide — from the 1918 flu. The current outbreak of coronavirus could kill more than 200,000 people in the country, estimates say.

Newman grew up in South Bend, Indiana — he remembers vegetable peddlers driving on horse and buggies down dirt roads — where his family owned a small neighborhood grocery story. During the 1918 flu outbreak, he does recall signs posted on the doors of people who had the illness. His most jarring memory is the death of a young boy who lived across the street.

"I knew something was happening, but I wasn’t aware of the seriousness of it," he said.

Newman is more aware of the Great Depression, as he had just graduated high school in 1931. The depression, most agree, began with the stock market crash of 1929 and essentially lasted through the 1930s.

Unemployment in the country was as high as 23 percent. During the last two weeks, roughly 10 million people have filed for unemployment, a staggering 6.6 million this week.

Newman remembers self-protection in the 1930s when it came to employment. In other words, you looked out for yourself. The government told his family what they could deliver to people from their grocery store, and it was only items such as sugar and beans. People would sell cheap razor blade sharpeners because no one could afford new razor blades, he said.

"There is mutuality of fear and worry about what is going to happen the next day, what the future is going to be or even if there is going to be a future," he said.

Newman was one of the lucky ones during the depression as he attended Notre Dame — he is the university’s oldest living graduate — and secured a job with the Social Security Administration in 1937.

He lives comfortably these days in an assisted living facility in Sarasota with his fiancé, Anita. She is 100. Only recently did he stop driving his red Mercedes 32 hardtop coupe the he bought when he was 103.

"One advantage of being as old as I am is that I don’t need to have much money," he said. "I don’t think I’m going to be here that long. At 107, my life expectancy could be six months. I’ve got enough.

"Now, if I were only 70, I’d have to look at it differently, and I’m sure I would look at it differently."

When asked if he thought the current coronavirus outbreak in the United States could lead to another Great Depression, he did not hesitate to answer.

"Yes," he said.