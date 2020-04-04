The ordinance, passed by Governor Ron DeSantis in response to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, went into effect Friday at 12:01 a.m. It recommends that all residents should temporarily limit their outside interactions unless necessary.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — As of Thursday, local law enforcement officials didn’t plan to regulate Florida’s new stay-at-home order by randomly pulling people over.

Instead, they hope residents will take responsibility so that strict enforcement isn’t necessary. The ordinance, passed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in response to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, went into effect Friday at 12:01 a.m. It recommends that all residents should temporarily limit their outside interactions unless necessary.

“You should only leave your house if you’re going to the grocery store, going to get medical treatment, going to the pharmacy (or) checking on an elderly parent or a friend,” said Chief Drew Whitman of the Panama City Beach Police Department.

While abusing the order is technically an arrestable offense, Whitman, along with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford, hope it doesn’t come to that.

“I don’t really foresee it, at this point, being a situation ... where we’ll be out pulling people over and asking them where they’re going,” Ford said.

Both added that their departments will, however, be watching to see if residents are following social distancing protocols.

“If people take advantage of (the governor’s order) and they don’t heed the warnings, there will be fines and you could be arrested for it, but that’s the last option,” Whitman said.

While residents can still freely take trips to the grocery store, Kaley Shaffer, an official with Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Winn-Dixie, said cleaning supplies, first-aid kits and respiratory care items are at increasing demand.

► APRIL 4, 2020: How many people in your ZIP code are victims of the virus? Consult this list

As the pandemic continues to unfold, she expects packaged meats, along with fresh and frozen foods, to do the same.

“Our decades of disaster response and hurricane preparation have strengthened both our capacity and capability in providing for our customers and communities during unpredictable times,” Shaffer wrote in an email. “(Our) supply chain team is updating our stocking plans throughout each day to ensure, to the best of our ability, that the products our customers need are on the shelves as quickly as possible.”