Relationship expert and professional matchmaker Denise Levy provides tips for couples on how to resolve conflict during a quarantine.

Because of social distancing, many couples are cooped up in one living space with their significant other for an extended period of time – maybe even for the first time.

We asked Denise Levy, a certified life coach and professional matchmaker at Gulf Coast MatchMaker, for tips.

"Couples who live together and have chosen to quarantine together will face an entirely different set of circumstances," Levy said. "Communication is key for these couples to avoid escalating tense situations."

Levy suggests taking a look at some of the communication patterns and behaviors people should avoid in all relationships. She references John Gottman’s "The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work," which describes these communication patterns as "The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse." They are criticism, defensiveness, contempt and stonewalling.

"These four behaviors predict significant problems for couples regarding conflict management," Levy said. "The Four Horsemen tend to show up in crisis situations so we want to learn to avoid these behaviors with our partner now more than ever. If couples can learn to avoid these negative communication behaviors and patterns they can significantly improve their relationship and their quarantine experience."

Levy walked us through the definitions of these behaviors and their solutions.

Criticism

Problem: Criticism is blaming a relationship problem on personality flaws in your partner.

Antidote: Use gentle startups with your partner when beginning a conversation. Instead of saying "You're so lazy," try saying, "I feel stressed out from doing most of the housework. Would you please take out the garbage tonight?"

To put it simply, think of these two things: What do I feel? What do I need?

Next, put it into a sentence and form your soft start-up:

Right now I feel _________ about ____________ and I need _________.

Defensiveness

Problem: Defensiveness is defending against your partner's criticism or contempt by denying any responsibility for the problem, acting like an innocent victim or counter-attacking your partner by criticizing them while ignoring their complaints.

Solution: Accept some responsibility for your role in the situation and express an interest in your partner’s feelings. When we become defensive in a conversation with our partner, we react to their words without listening to what they’re saying. Nothing gets resolved in defensive dialogue. In healthy relationships, partners don’t get defensive when discussing an area of conflict.

Contempt

Problem: Contempt means combining criticism of your partner with descriptions of your own superiority and disgust with your partner.

Antidote: Be able to describe your own feelings and needs and to build a culture of fondness and admiration for each other. Learn to talk about your feelings by using "I" statements and expressing a positive need by using soft start-ups. Avoid using "you" statements and expressing a negative judgment, this will only make your partner feel attacked. Don’t describe your partner; describe their behavior instead.

Instead of putting down your partner which may hurt their feelings, try telling your partner what you would appreciate them doing for you that would make you feel supported. This gives your partner an opportunity to shine for you.

To best avoid contempt in your relationship altogether, build a culture of fondness and admiration within the relationship. Start by intentionally doing small positive things for each other everyday and practice showing your appreciation. For some couples, fondness and admiration may take time to build back up. It doesn’t always happen overnight. Once you’ve created this culture of fondness and admiration, it will act as a consistent defensive wall against contempt.

Stonewalling

Problem: Stonewalling involves shutting down completely and refusing to offer any verbal or non-verbal responses to your partner's statements. Stonewalling is typically accompanied by flooding, meaning you are in a flight-or-fight state and experience physiological symptoms: your heart rate increases to over 100 beats per minute and your body releases stress hormones into the bloodstream.

Antidote: Take a break. Ask your partner for a 20-minute break from the conflict discussion so you can self-soothe. Choose a self-soothing exercise, such as progressive muscle relaxation or diaphragmatic breathing. Other suggestions are to listen to music, meditate or go for a walk. It is important for you to not even think about the conversation during your break, because you will only continue to work yourself up. The point of taking a break is to let your body and mind calm, not to form your rebuttal.

Keep in mind you never want to tell your partner "You need to calm down. Let’s take a break." That will most likely raise defensiveness and make the problem worse.

If you feel fight or flight coming on, it’s definitely time to take a break but remember to resume the conversation once you have calmed down. Breaks should never last more than 24 hours.