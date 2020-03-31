Personal finance website WalletHub recently released its rankings of the most and least stressful states to live in, with several of Florida’s neighbors coming in at the top of the list.

There's not a complicated equation at work when it comes to quantifying stress.

Simply put, any of the important things in your life at risk - money, relationships and health are prime examples - and that equals stress.

Put all of those things and more at risk at the same time, like people across the world have experienced over the last month with the COVID-19/coronavirus crisis, and added stress is almost guaranteed.

Personal-finance website WalletHub put out its yearly rankings of the most and least stressed states on Monday, with Florida coming in at No. 13 with COVID-19 being targeted as the No. 1 source of stress in 2020, according to recent surveys.

WalletHub compared all 50 states across 41 key metrics, with data sets including average hours worked per week, personal bankruptcy rates and adults getting adequate sleep, among other things.

"We cannot eliminate stress entirely from our lives," said WalletHub's Adam McCann. "But we can minimize it by choosing to live in the least toxic environments ... Americans also commonly worry about the current political climate, mass shootings and healthcare, but according to recent surveys coronavirus has become the biggest source of stress for Americans in 2020."

WalletHub ranked states from 1 being the most-stressed state in each category to 50 being the least-stressed state.

Florida ranked in the Top 10 stress levels in three determining categories - No. 2 in divorce rate, No. 8 in housing affordability and No. 9 in psychologists per capita.

And while being the No. 13 most-stressed state in the country might seem high, it's low compared to some of the state's southern neighbors - No. 1 Louisiana and No. 2 Mississippi, with the two states biggest concerns being "money-related stress" where they also were the top two.

Florida ranked highest in "family-related stress" at No. 3 overall but had its least amount of stress regarding "work-related stress" where it came in at No. 40.

Wanting to move somewhere with the least amount of stress? Better bring some warmer clothes. Minnesota was ranked the least-stressed state in the country.