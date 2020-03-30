The universally usable skin-tight masks, featuring a special fabric coated with a powerful antimicrobial agent in wide use prior to the Professional Products initiative, sell at $5 per mask.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .



DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — Because of his business connections to Europe, Bryan Kilbey knew what was coming to the United States as the new coronavirus, cause of the serious and rapidly spreading COVID-19 respiratory illness, began affecting countries across that continent.

So Kilbey, CEO of DeFuniak Springs-based orthopedic medical equipment manufacturer Professional Products, which markets its equipment under the name Ezy Wrap, decided to do something about it.

"We’re a big little company," Kilbey said. "... We recognized we needed to be of help. ... We’re just trying to do the right thing."

On March 12, Kilbey and his team began gearing up the company to produce reusable protective masks, aiming to do what they could to alleviate shortages of masks among health care workers and first responders.

The next day, he and his team had a prototype ready for review by medical professionals and other experts. By Sunday, the mask was being reviewed by patent attorneys.

In the meantime, Kilbey was retooling the DeFuniak Springs manufacturing plant, including the installation of a 40-foot-long oven, to switch 60 percent of its production — a number likely to rise, he said Friday — to produce the masks.

By Wednesday, the first masks were coming off the production line. Those first masks were allocated to employees and their families, and then were slated to go to to local health care workers and first responders, at no charge, Kilbey said.

Beyond that, according to Kilbey, the company already has orders from various hospital systems and university systems across the country.

"There are a lot of back orders," he said.

The universally usable skin-tight masks, featuring a special fabric coated with a powerful antimicrobial agent in wide use prior to the Professional Products initiative, sell at $5 per mask. Part of the proceeds from every mask sold are going to a nonprofit organization providing COVID-19 relief, according to the Ezy Wrap website.

The masks are designed to be reusable, with gentle hand-washing. Professional Products currently is recommending that the masks be used for no longer than one year, Kilbey said.

"It will pretty much kill anything that lands on it," Kilbey said of the antimicrobial agent integrated into the mask.

Kilbey wouldn’t offer any comparison between the effectiveness of the Ezy Wrap mask and the much-talked-about N95 respirator, cited as a critical need in providing care to COVID-19 patients.

The antimicrobial solution used in the Ezy Wrap mask has, however, been reviewed by the federal Food & Drug Administration and Environmental Protection Agency, and has been successfully used in Professional Products orthopedic products for years.

For now, the Ezy Wrap mask is being offered as a general means of protection for health care workers and first responders, Kilbey explained.

"We know that it’s significantly better than a scarf." Kilbey said, referencing recent guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that scarves can be used as masks as a last resort by health care workers attending COVID-19 patients.

Going forward, Kilbey said, Professional Products will be submitting the mask for testing to determine its exact level of efficacy in halting the spread of COVID-19.

In the meantime, Professional Products has geared up its production line for 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week operation.

Part of that work is ensuring the plant remains disinfected, an effort that extends as far as teaching employees how to take care in using gasoline pumps to avoid potential contamination.

On site, the company has installed portable toilets outside its buildings for use by truck drivers making deliveries to the facility, Kilbey said.

Professional Products currently has a total of 140 employees in its manufacturing, sales and administrative areas, and will be adding staff as its mask production increases, according to Kilbey.

"We’ll be taking them on as we can," he said.