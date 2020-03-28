In a continued effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday prohibiting short-term vacation rentals for the next two weeks.

Order 20-87 states that vacation rental properties are prohibited from making new reservations or bookings and shall not accept new guests for check-in for the next two weeks.

The order applies to any house, condo, cooperative or dwelling unit that is also a transient public lodging establishment. The order does not apply to resorts, inns, hotels, motels or time-shares.

DeSantis also issued Order 20-86 which directs all persons who enter the state from an area with substantial community spread, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Louisiana, to quarantine or isolate for 14 days from the time of entry into the state, or the duration of the person's visit, whichever is shorter.

The sandy Gulf beaches in Panama City Beach remain closed until noon Friday, April 10. The City Council meets at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 9 to discuss the status of the beach closure ordinance.

Officials are closely monitoring COVID-19 cases within the county and state and continue to promote hand washing, 6-feet social distancing and not gathering in groups larger than 10.