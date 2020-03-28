Hello Friend of Elder Care Community Council,

So much has changed in our fragile world since our last e-mail. We hope that this finds you and your loved ones healthy during this unprecedented time.

We do not know what the future holds. However, we at ECCC are committed to continuing to fill-in the gaps in services to seniors in Franklin County. We are providing groceries for people to make lunch at home since we are unable to provide daily lunch at the center. There have been several generous donations of boxed meals from local restaurants distributed. If you know of someone over age 55 in need, please call us at 370-0116 so we can get them on the distribution list and make a plan to help everyone stay safe and taken care of in their homes.

We welcome you to get involved and partner alongside of ECCC as it strengthens the mission throughout our community. Here are a few suggestions if you would like to make a donation:

1 -Donate food that has already been cooked and served up individually. If it has not been prepared, we can freeze it and use at a later date.

2 - We are in need of food such as sandwich meats, cheese, boiled eggs, Tuna, chicken in the can, chips, drinks, peanut butter, pudding or jello, fruit cups, cookies and bread for bag lunches for the entire week, distributed on Sunday afternoons.

3 - Items such Lysol, gloves, face masks, bleach and household cleaner, toilet paper and paper towels.

4 - Monetary donations can be made by going to www.ecccfranklin.org and click on donate. You will receive a thank you note/receipt for your tax deductible donation.

What we know is that we are all stronger together, we are all interconnected, and we are committed to our mission to keep everyone safe in their home through this time that the doors at Holy Family Senior Center are closed and we all need to stay home. Donate here:

ECCC

PO Box 335

Eastpoint, FL 32328

Thank you for being compassionate. We thank you for being part of ECCC! We could not do what we do with the support of people like you and we need your help to continue our efforts to reach out.

Please don’t hesitate to email us at ecccfranklin@gmail.com or call Val Webb, president of ECCC, a370-0116 to let us know how you can help.