The Franklin County Schools have announced that beginning Monday, March 30, it will deliver meals at all normal bus stops in county.

In addition, meals will continue to be available at six of the original nine pick-up sites that began service on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, March 31 at 12:30 p,m,, the following three pick-up sites will be closing

* Beach Pit, 49 West Pine Ave., St George Island

* Camp Gordon Johnston Museum, 1873 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle

* Lanark Market, 2348 Hwy 98, Carrabelle

Remaining open as pick-up sites will be:

* Apalachicola Bay Charter School, 98 12th Street

* Apalachicola City Project Impact, 1 Shark Blvd.

* Eastpoint Learning Center, 85 School Road

* Franklin County School, 1250 Highway 98, Eastpoint

* Eastpoint UMC Youth and Children Center, 317 Patton Drive

* The Nest, 1001 Gray Ave., Carrabelle

Meals will be offered daily at the pick-up sites between the hours of 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Please see this website for an estimated delivery time for meals at bus stops www.franklincountyschools.org/Page/155