By unanimous vote, the county commission Friday afternoon extended the closure of beaches through Thursday, April 9.

The unanimous vote came as part of a virtual meeting in which Chairman Noah Lockley and Commissioners Ricky Jones and Smokey Parish were seated in the courthouse annex, while colleagues William Massey and Bert Boldt remoted in from their homes.

In addition, about 125 people listened in to the meeting remotely.

The vote to extend the beach closure, which includes all walkways and boardwalks near the beaches, as well as all public parking areas, came following word that Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered that checkpoints be installed along Florida's roads to account for traveling drivers.

He also suspended all new vacation rentals in Florida for the next 14 days.

Several speakers asked commissioners to consider reopening the beaches, as they contended that only locals were left in the county and that the closure was negatively impacting them.

The commissioners did not debate the matter among themselves, and after the public comments, moved to align the county’s policy with that of the governor’s order for the state regarding beach closure.

The commissioners plan to be back in virtual session on Thursday, April 9.