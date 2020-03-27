Juan Parra of West Palm Beach took a spontaneous trip to Italy. Then came the peril of the plane ride home.

It was to be an epic trip — Italy in late winter.

Juan Parra bought a one-way ticket and left Miami for Milan in late January.

For much of the next month, Parra, a 43-year-old real estate manager who lives in West Palm Beach, would stay one step ahead of the coronavirus as it spread from China to Iran and South Korea and then to Europe.

He’d make it back to the United States in early March as part of the wave of Americans returning home after President Donald Trump banned travel from Europe. But Parra is certain he brought an unwelcome guest home with him — coronavirus.

Coronavirus Florida: As unemployment spirals, how much is too much to offer those laid off?

Parra’s experience underscores the nearly impossible task officials in the United States and across the world face as they try to contain a contagion in an age of rapid global travel. It shows how easily coronavirus spreads, and it highlights its capricious nature.

For some, the virus is a killer; others have been able to beat it back.

'A spur of the moment’ trip

"I always just wanted to explore Italy," Parra said.

The trip wasn’t a lifelong dream, and it wasn’t planned in great detail.

"It was more of a spur of the moment." he said.

When Parra bought his ticket, there was no reason to be worried about coronavirus. Only days before, China had announced its first death. But tourists could freely travel to Italy, and business owners there were eager to have them do just that.

Parra figured he’d stay in Italy for a month, maybe longer. He explored the country’s northern cities first, Milan, Venice and Florence.

Coronavirus Florida: Man who survived COVID-19 warns ‘people should be careful’

In Venice, he noticed that Asians made up a large number of the tourists.

"It was a lot of people," Parra said.

Venice had suffered epic flooding late last year, and tourists from Asia and everywhere else were providing the city with a boost.

Meanwhile, coronavirus was on the march, rapidly proving itself to be a deadly scourge in China.

On Jan. 31, the Trump Administration announced travel restrictions for people traveling to and from China.

By March 7, northern Italy would be locked down with its own soaring death rate.

Parra, though, had moved south to explore Naples and the picturesque Amalfi Coast.

News of the virus had begun to spook tourists. Word of its spread left business owners in southern Italy concerned about losing out on what would typically be a profitable travel season.

Coronavirus in Florida: Containment strategies still debated even as numbers surge

"When they began to hear this, they were really not happy," Parra said.

When he was in Florence a few days before, he had encountered students who were cutting their study abroad semesters short. Throughout the country, the virus was starting to have a visible impact on daily life.

"The streets were beginning to be empty," Parra said.

With daily life becoming more and more constricted, Parra took a train from southern Italy to Rome and boarded a flight for Lisbon, Portugal.

A few days later, the lockdown of northern Italy was extended to the rest of the country.

Parra’s good fortune was holding.

"When I was in Florence and Milan, the virus was in China," he said. "I was always kind of ahead of the curve."

In Lisbon, he met an Italian woman who wanted to return to her home but couldn’t because of travel restrictions. Parra felt fortunate he had left before things reached that point.

He had left, he said, "not really out of fear. It was just that I had seen enough and was ready to move on."

In leaving Italy, he had thought about his next destination - and about the prospect of being trapped if the virus led to lockdowns there.

Malta was among the places he thought about going to next, but he decided instead to head to Lisbon.

"I realized if I went to Malta, getting out of there would be hard," Parra said. "But I didn’t want to come home quite yet."

Not long after arriving in Lisbon, Parra watched on March 11 as Trump banned travel from Europe. Parra knew Americans abroad would scramble to get home.

"Before he finished his speech, I had already booked my flight," Parra said.

The plane ticket cost him $800, he said. He was supposed to stay in Lisbon into the next week and, having already paid the additional $400 to $500 for that portion of his stay, Parra said he knew he wouldn’t be getting a refund.

At the hotel, Americans were being awakened by staff and told what their president had said. They needed to act fast because tickets were being snapped up quickly.

"If you hesitated 20 or 30 minutes, it would cost you a lot, thousands," said Parra, adding that he knew of one American couple that paid $2,800 for tickets back to the United States.

Having already purchased his ticket, Parra called his mother.

"I said, ‘Before you hear anything, I want you to know I’ve booked a flight. I’m coming home tomorrow.’"

Parra would not be among the Americans stuck abroad amid a global contagion.

The peril of heading home

At first, everything at the Lisbon airport seemed normal.

"There were people wearing masks here and there," he said.

When he got to his gate, Parra noticed just how many people would be on his flight.

Passengers had formed a long line as they waited to board. They waited in close proximity to one another for 20 to 30 minutes.

Soon, they were crowded onto the plane.

"The airplane was packed," he said. "You couldn’t fit a needle on it."

Parra noticed something else, too.

"It was a concert of sick people," he said. "Nothing but coughing and coughing and coughing."

Parra sat next to a young woman, who, for the nine-hour flight, coughed over and over.

"Most likely, that’s where I was exposed to the virus," Parra said.

Wanting to stay home

After his flight landed, Parra took Tri-Rail to West Palm Beach and then used Uber to get to his home in West Palm Beach.

Normally, he would see his 70-year-old mother after such a trip. Parra, though, didn’t think it was safe to be around her.

"I was like, ‘I don’t think it’s good to see you right away,’" Parra said.

Parra had decided - on his own - to stay away from the public for a week or so to make sure he hadn’t picked up the virus and to make sure he couldn’t pass it on to others.

His mother bought groceries and other supplies and left them in his house before he got there.

Mostly feeling fine, it was hard to stay home. Parra’s car wasn’t working, and he needed a few extra things from the grocery story.

He ventured out to an auto parts store to buy a battery. He went to the grocery store and used a cart.

"I didn’t feel really good about that," he said.

When he went to a McDonald’s drive through, he insisted that the attendant not touch his credit card. The attendant passed him the card reader so he could swipe his card in his car.

"I began to be more cautious about it, but you really didn’t feel sick," he said.

Over the next few days, though, that began to change.

Parra developed a dry cough. He had headaches and developed a slight fever. It felt, he said, like someone had put a dry napkin down his throat.

"The biggest uncomfortable thing was the cough," Parra said. "Day by day, it just gets worse."

On March 16, Parra decided to get himself tested. He went to the drive-through testing site at Foundcare on Congress Avenue, but was turned away.

Only first responders and those older than 65 were being tested, he was told.

Parra returned home.

"An hour later, they called me back and said they could test me," Parra said.

His throat was swabbed with a pair of swabs. He was told he’d get the results in three or four days.

It took a week. He was positive.

His mother, Ana Ducklow, left medicine on his doorstep. And she insisted he drink hot juices, hot teas with honey, ginger and lemon. She had him gargle with warm water and salt.

So far, Parra has kept the worst of the virus at bay.

"I credit her," Parra said. "I think these things really helped."

Parra said he will be re-tested on Monday. He’s staying at home until he’s confident he can’t spread the virus.

"Through the whole experience, I really think the biggest antagonist is the fear," he said.

Fear of getting the virus. Fear of spreading it.

Parra said he does not fault governments here or abroad that are battling a previously unknown virus. And he said he believes things will work out for him and for others, too.

"I feel very positive," he said.