The accidental shooting of a Houma teen by a friend has resulted in two arrests, after investigation by road patrol deputies revealed that the pistol involved was stolen, and quantities of marijuana were discovered at the location where the incident occurred.

At around 12:43 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, deputies responded to a local hospital due to a report from another agency that a shooting victim was being treated there. Interviews and investigation revealed that the victim was visiting a residence where several friends were present, and that one of them was “playing” with a pistol. A bullet discharged and struck the victim, who was driven to the hospital.

Deputies traveled to the residence, on the 100 block of Brunet Street in Schriever, where they made contact with the person who discharged the gun and another individual who lived there.

A check of the gun’s serial number indicated it had been reported stolen. Deputies also recovered quantities of marijuana.

Luke Verdin, 19, was arrested and then booked at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of illegal drugs; negligent injuring; possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Kai Joseph Potts, 19, was arrested and then booked for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.