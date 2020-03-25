The Terrebonne Parish Library System is now offers Kanopy, a movie streaming service that allows patrons access to recreational and educational films with their library card.

Library card holders can access Kanopy and sign up to start streaming films by visiting https://mytpl.kanopy.com/. Films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast, or Roku.

Offering what the New York Times calls “a garden of cinematic delights,” Kanopy showcases more than 30,000 of the world’s best films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films, foreign language films, and world cinema.