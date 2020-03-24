Marshall, DeKalb, Jackson and much of Etowah counties are under a slight risk of seeing damaging winds, quarter-size hail and possible tornadoes this afternoon as a warm front moves across north Alabama today, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

Our area will see two rounds of thunderstorms. The first moved across most of northern Alabama earlier today. Florence, Decatur and Huntsville saw heavy rainfall in some spots.

The second round of storms, which are expected to be unstable, will move into the area this afternoon. Marshall, DeKalb, Jackson and counties north of those mentioned are under a flash flood watch until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The heaviest of storms in our area are expected to arrive around 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Our area is forecast to receive wind gusts up to 20 mph with rain chances ranging between 80 to 100%.

More thunderstorms are possible between 1-4 a.m. Wednesday. Rains could be heavy.

The storms are expected to be out of our area by mid-morning Wednesday with highs expected to be around 71 degrees.

We will continue to see the temperatures rise Thursday and Friday. Friday’s high could reach 83 before another round of rain heads into our area on Saturday.