Following up on his Saturday remarks about looking into using vacant facilities to isolate patients, DeSantis said his Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) has identified six vacant medical facilities to use for potential response to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

With state parks closed as of Monday, cities imposing curfews and counties closing beaches, several state lawmakers and its largest newspapers are pushing for a statewide lockdown as Florida's coronavirus cases ballooned over 1,100.

As of Monday morning — the same morning U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said on the Today show to expect things to get worse — the Florida Department of Health reported 164 new cases that tested positive, bringing the total to 1,171, with 1,096 state residents and 14 state deaths.

At a news conference at The Villages, a seniors-only community spread out over three counties, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he is weighing his options, including an executive order requiring all Floridians to shelter-in-place and limit nonessential services.

"We've already done a lot of statewide mitigation," DeSantis told reporters.

Despite the large numbers in urban areas, there are 20 counties that have not reported a single case and 26 that have reported only one, two or three cases, numbers he acknowledged could change as more testing is done.

He's already issued nonessential business closures for the bigger counties that are responsible for the bulk of coronavirus cases: Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach.

"We'll have to look at how that would apply statewide," DeSantis said. "We want to do it on good data ... I do think we'll be doing more stuff."

He was concerned that some small business owners who comply with such an order would suffer, and that it could cause a chain reaction economically, noting that "for every action there is a reaction."

There will always be those who go to house parties when the bars close and anchor off of sandbars when the beaches close, DeSantis added, calling them "a class of people that are just selfish."

"You need to cool it, and let's get through this," DeSantis admonished.

DeSantis was in The Villages to announce a drive-through testing site with the University of Florida, tailored to the community's residents. UF physicians and nurses will volunteer at the test site, and people can make appointments online.

DeSantis re-emphasized the need for more testing to get an accurate picture of coronavirus in Florida, while at the same time reiterating comments he made Sunday that the data is starting to show a decrease.

"Even under criteria of where you have to be symptomatic, the vast, vast majority of people are testing negative for this,” DeSantis said Sunday. “So I just want to put people at ease. This is an issue we’ve got to deal with; it’s serious. But it’s something that still, at this point, the vast, vast majority of people are testing negative for.”

Over the past week the governor has issued several executive orders, from prohibiting indoor dining and non-urgent medical procedures to temporarily shuttering bars, playhouses and movie theaters to enforce federal social distancing safety measures.

He also continues to hold live news conferences around the state, prompting Florida's largest newspapers to send him a letter requesting he hold press briefings via teleconference to limit exposure. He so far has not done so.

“We hope it doesn’t come to that. We do have capacity — but we’ve got to do our part to stop the spread of the virus so we don’t end up overwhelming the healthcare system,” he said.

Across the state, there are 18,131 available hospital beds, DeSantis said, along with 1,700 ICU beds. About a third of hospitals have 50% or more capacity to care for COVID-19 patients, he said.

Also, Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz said during a conference call with lawmakers Sunday evening that the state has ordered 7 million masks, but will only ration them out to health care facilities to “fill the gaps” after hospitals, urgent care centers and counties make their own orders.

Also, during the Sunday night conference call with the governor's department heads, several Democrats grilled them, relaying constituents’ concerns from how to protect and isolate the homeless to the number of lagging test results.

One point of contention – whether the state will issue a shut-down or shelter-in-place order – was brought up a few times. Moskowitz said that decision would be up to the governor.

Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando tweeted after that call ended: "We were told @GovRonDeSantis is "analyzing his options" & if we were to do it there would likely be 48 hours to prepare. We will keep asking & will keep you posted."

In a phone interview Monday, she said that Republican colleagues who are concerned about the economic impact should put public health first: "If you want to solve the economic crisis, solve the public health crisis," she said.

The biggest concern she's hearing from constituents is that they can't find a place to get tested and that is raising the insecurity level.

"There is no trust in the health care infrastructure because people can't get tested," Eskamani said.

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, another Orlando Democrat, tweeted that Surgeon General Scott Rivkees couldn't even predict a best or worst case scenario of possible COVID-19 cases in Florida. "We're just bracing for the worst," Rivkees had told the lawmakers.

"If NY and CA can make estimates, why can't Florida?" Guillermo Smith asked.

