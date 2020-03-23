One hundred years ago this week:

One new case of the flu and two new cases of pneumonia were reported in the county.

Death this week included former Probate Judge L.C. Hudgins, reported to be an excellent official and well-loved in Pickens County.

People who had lost livestock to dogs were petitioning for funds from the license tax on dogs. The fund would go first to treat those bitten by mad dogs while taking treatment at the Pasteur Institute, if they were not able to pay. What was left over would be divided among those who had lost sheep or goats by being killed by dogs.

S.D. McGee was running for tax collector without opposition. When McGee had gone into office in 1896, the assessed valuation of Tuscaloosa property, both real and personal, totaled $4,744,820. At this time, tax values ran over $19,000,000. Tuscaloosa was growing.

Dynamiters blew up the dipping vat at Brookwood, leaving only three other vats in this section of the country and the eighth vat that had been destroyed by dynamite in Tuscaloosa County. (The vats were arsenic-laced water to eradicate the tick that carried cattle tick fever. Dipping began in 1906 and by 1946, most cattle ticks had been eradicated. There was opposition to the vats, sometimes violent, with officials being shot or vats dynamited, as in Brookwood).

Death this week included Osce Taylor, probably the richest black man in Tuscaloosa County. Taylor was well known to all in the city and many years earlier invested in Tuscaloosa real estate while it was low, and it made him a rich man. He was worth in the neighborhood of $75,000 to $100,000.

Baseball was on the calendar this week with the University of Alabama baseball team playing Southern Military Academy on Monday and Tuesday and the Philadelphia Nationals on Wednesday.

Business property belonging to the John S. Handley estate was auctioned in front of the courthouse. The properties were first sold singly with the understanding that the properties were then to be put up and sold as a whole. If the price was higher than the single parcels, the property would go as a whole. Properties involved were a store on Sixth Street next to the Rosendorf property, the building occupied by Polson’s market, Foster’s undertaking stand, Harrison’s real estate office building, express office, Mills’ grocery and the double store occupied by Jackson. Several lots of Blue Front property on were put up. The entire property was bought for $106,700.