He has not had contact with a confirmed case, according to the Department of Health. And unlike previous cases, the latest case is not traveled-related.

A 17-year-old male is the third confirmed case of the coronavoris in Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa has its third reported case of the coronavirus and unlike previous cases, the new case is not travel-related.

MARCH 5, 2020: DeSantis: New presumptive positive case of coronavirus found in Santa Rosa County

All three cases are men and all have been residents of Santa Rosa County.

The county's first case of coronavirus was a 71-year-old man who died earlier this month after catching the virus on a Nile River Cruise in Egypt. The second case was a 48-year-old man who had traveled to the United Kingdom.

The new positive test brings Florida's total to 563 cases of COVID-19 with 11 deaths. Test results are pending for 1,095 people.An additional 1,049 people are being monitored by the Department of Health.

MARCH 7, 2020: Santa Rosa County coronavirus patient dies

The state's eleventh death comes out of Pasco County, where there are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19. The victim is identified as a 46-year-old male who is said to have had contact with a confirmed case. It is the state's youngest fatality on record.

Escambia County has one reported case - a 53-year-old man who had traveled to France - while nearby Okaloosa County has seven confirmed cases.

The ages of the deceased range from 46 to 92.

A 68-year-old female in Orange County.

A 79-year-old female in Orange County.

A 77-year-old male in Broward County.

A 92-year-old male in Broward County.

A 77-year-old male in Lee County.

A 77-year-old female in Lee County.

An 83-year-old male in Duval County.

A 70-year-old male in Clay County.

A 71-year-old male in Santa Rosa County.

A 48-year-old female in Leon County.

A 70-year-old male in Manatee County

A 46-year-old male in Pasco County.

Three of the deaths were known to be travel related, two were unknown. The other six were not travel related.

Positive cases continue to increase for those ages ranging from 20-49, where there are 228 confirmed cases, or 40% of the state's total number of cases.

Nearly 6,000 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, according to data from the state Department of Health.

