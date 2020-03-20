Following an emergency meeting Saturday morning where Franklin County commissioners voted to leave beaches open, but close off public parking to them, commissioners plan to meet again Sunday in emergency session to review the subject of beach closure.

By a 4-1 vote, with Chairman Noah Lockley opposed, the county on Saturday ordered closure of the public parking lots in the center of St. George Island, as well as parking at any of the beach access points. Violation is a second-degree misdemeanor

In addition, the public parking area at Carrabelle Beach were closed, as well as any areas on Alligator Point frequently used by beachgoers.

"Parking in the right-of-way is supposed to be illegal to begin with," said County Coordinator Michael Morón.

Sheriff AJ Smith and deputies immediately began clearing the public lots, and a furious discussion erupted on social media over the wisdom of the commissioners’ decision. The meeting is now slated for 2 p.m. in the commission chambers at the courthouse annex.

As the lone nay vote, Lockley had preferred the county go along with the other Panhandle beaches to the west, all of which have ordered a week-long closure..

"We’re putting a dollar over health," he said.

The board heard first from Eastpoint business owner Rex Pennycuff, and then Julie Krontz, representing the island’s business association, who each made a strong case for weighing the impact both on the county’economy, as well as public health.

Pennycuff urged caution with the "steps you take and the wording you use.

"Today you are taking steps to go beyond what the governor’s done. We are a tourist-based economic community. Anything you do, that will impact (businesses’) ability to pay taxes and pay their employees," he said.

Pennycuff, who owns Eastpoint’s most prominent fish and tackle shop, said closure of several weeks could have curtail 12 to 15 percent of his income for a year.

He said government efforts of "trying to do a slow curve" with the growth of cases from the COVID-19 pandemic, which he heard estimated would peak in July, means this will impact businesses for the next four to five months,

"This could impact me for the next 18 months, and I would be unable to make a profit in my business," Pennycuff said.

"I understand people are scared about this," he said. "The problem is I have to show up and go to work, I have to eat, and I have to at the end of the day trust that God will see me through it.

"If you are in favor of a quarantine, you can quarantine yourself," Pennycuff said. "I will not come to your door."

Krontz focused on the effect beach closure would have on "health and protecting people," and then described the island as a place suitable for "allowing people to isolate and quarantine.

"We don’t have the big condos," she said. "Our island allows people to isolate.

"We believe there’s a solution that we can all win this," Krontz said, before presenting the suggestion that the public beach area in the center of the island be closed,

"You eliminate the day trippers," and don’t impact people staying in houses, she said, "You also avoid the unintended consequence you're going to cause if you close the entire beach.

"You’’re going to force people into bike paths, to the middle of the island, to the bay, which is going to make it much more congested," Krontz said.

She said what is happening on the island is that people are adhering to the "keep a safe distance" recommendations,

"They are doing the right things, following all the rules," said Krontz, noting that businesses are packed, for take-out and delivery.

"This is going to solve the problem, and is easy to enforce," she said. "And still allow people to have space to get away from each other."

The commission also heard from Alice Collins, Michael Sparks, Beth Brinkley, Randy Collins, Carla Galloway, Stacy Burch and Doc Myers.

"The major message was that ’don’t close it today, give it a week’s heads up,’ so they can tell prospective renters," said Morón. "Some were ’don’t close it at all."

In his report, Morón said Sheriff A.J. Smith and Tourist Development Council staff monitoring St. George Island beaches found large numbers of beachgoers, observed adhering to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ orders not to exceed groups of 10 and maintain a safe distance of at least six feet.

"However, as of yesterday evening, Gulf County, Bay County, Panama City Beach, and other counties further west have closed their beaches for at least one week," Morón advised. "There is a real possibility that our beaches will become very inundated with visitors which would create health, safety, and other issues,. I recommend closing all county beaches for at least one week, as our neighboring counties have done, and revisit the need to extend the closure on, Friday, March 27."

Commissioners canceled the April 7 county commission regular meeting, and the April 1 board of adjustment and April 14 planning and zoning meeting. They also granted Morón authority to pay county bills.

Weems Memorial Hospital CEO David Walker received permission to purchase as many as six ventilators for the ambulance service, which had been slated to use ventilators housed inside the hospital.

The total price for the four ventilators and accessories, from Philips Healthcare of Andover, Massachusetts, that Walker initially asked for is right at about $57,001, after discounts.

Walker report that through the FEMA COVID-19 Category B Public Assistance Program, Weems will be reimbursed up to 75 percent of the cost for the four ventilators. This means that for these ventilators, FEMA will pay $42,638 and Weems around $14,213 after the reimbursement.

Morón said Walker told commissioners that Weems is about a week or two away from receiving the ventilators.

"This is not a scare tactic," Lockley said. "We’e just doing this just in case. There are no cases in Franklin County."

Walker said with the advent of greater testing statewide, more cases are likely to emerge. "You’ll probably see some positive cases," he said,

"Like the Boys Scouts thing, it a ’Be Prepared’ situation," said Lockley.

The Times will keep you abreast of all developments as they occur.