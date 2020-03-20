The Franklin County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller is working with our judicial and government partners to closely monitor the situation and take necessary steps to deal with the spread of COVID-19. Although the clerk’s offices will remain open for normal business hours, persons who do not have essential business in court facilities are requested to refrain from coming into the courthouse buildings and to conduct their business online.

We will continue working diligently to provide you options and access to services you need. Should this event require any changes to our daily operations, we will post news on our website at www.franklinclerk.com when possible. Our telephone number is 653-8861, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can conduct business with our office online at www.franklinclerk.com/

Pay a traffic ticket: www.myfloridacounty.com/ttpay/ (or through the main website, select the blue box that says Traffic Citations) or pay a Compliance Citation www.payfloridacitations.com/home (or through the main website, select the blue box that says Compliance Citations)

Pay court costs and fines www.myfloridacounty.com/courtpay/?county=19 (or through the main website, select the blue box that says Court Payments)

Electronically record mortgages, deeds, and other official records: www.franklinclerk.com/records/erecording (or through the main website, select the blue box that says eRecording)

File court documents www.franklinclerk.com/filing-forms/efiling/ (or through the main website, select the blue box that says E-File)

Search court and official records www.franklinclerk.com/records-search/ (or through the main website, select the blue box that says Records Search)

Forms www.franklinclerk.com/filing-forms/forms/ (or through the main website, select Filing & Forms on the menu bar at the top of the screen).

For individual court cases here in Franklin County, you can click on the search court records at the Clerk’s website, www.franklinclerk.com. If you are represented by an attorney, stay in contact with your attorney. If you don’t have an attorney, you can call our office to check on court dates at 653-8861. You can also get text or email regarding calendar events by registering for e-notify at https://enotify.flcourts.org. For court updates, visit the Second Judicial Circuit’s website at www.flcourts.org.

Jury Duty: At this time, all Franklin County jury selection proceedings are suspended through March 31.

Grant Slayden, administrator with the 2nd Judicial Circuit, said the circuit’s dual mission is to keep the courts open and accessible but do so in a manner that protects public health. The Second Judicial Circuit comprises state and county courts in Franklin, Gadsden, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, and Wakulla Counties.

The Second Judicial Circuit in and for Leon County has

canceled all jury trials and juror summons for at least two weeks in all counties;

canceled all grand juries for at least two weeks in all counties;

canceled mass dockets in some courts, for example, in Leon County we have canceled felony dockets tomorrow and small claims court on Tuesday;

halted all prisoner transport to and from the Leon County Detention Center or in and out of circuit to avoid risk of exposure;

established special video court hearings with the aim of temporarily and significantly reducing inmate population in the Leon County Detention Center, while still assuring public safety, through video change of plea and bond hearings; the purpose of this reduction is to try to establish a jail isolation pod should any persons in custody test positive for COVID-19;

begun transition to conducting most hearings by video, conference call or telephone circuit-wide;

established a new video courtroom for use by persons in custody;

prohibited hearings in chambers;

canceled many court events that are not time sensitive or mandatory under the U.S Constitution or Florida Statutes, for example, Teen Court and school tours of the courthouse.