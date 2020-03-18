The Tuscaloosa County School System and Tuscaloosa City Schools are partnering with the city of Tuscaloosa to provide free breakfasts and lunches to children 18 and under starting Monday.

Tuscaloosa city and county schools are teaming up to feed children for free as the region works to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Monday, kids 18 and under will be able to get free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches at certain schools in the city and county systems.

Officials said each child in a vehicle will be provided meals.

The meals will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at:

Tuscaloosa City Schools

• The Alberta School of Performing Arts

• Skyland Elementary School

• Woodland Forrest Elementary School

• Northridge Middle School

• Westlawn Middle School

• Central High School

Tuscaloosa County School System

• Brookwood Elementary School

• Crestmont Elementary School

• Faucett-Vestavia Elementary School

• Flatwoods Elementary School

• Maxwell Elementary School

• Taylorville Primary School

• Vance Elementary School

• Sipsey Valley Middle School

• Holt High School

• Northside High School

There also will be mobile feeding sites within the city and county school jurisdictions.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., mobile feeding sites within the city schools jurisdiction will be at:

• Buddy’s Food Mart at 4551 Rice Mine Road N.E.

• Hay Court apartments

• Rosedale apartments

• Southview Elementary School

The Tuscaloosa County School System’s Nutrition Ignition mobile feeding unit will be at:

• Green Village Community from 9:45 a.m. to 10:10 a.m.

• Valley Hill from 10:40 a.m. to 11 a.m.

• Crescent East from 11:20 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.

• Brown House from 12:35 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.

• Knoll Circle from 1:05 p.m. to 1:25 p.m.

•Chestnut Trace from 2 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

