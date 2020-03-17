Bars and night clubs will be closed for at least 30 days

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that all Florida bars and night clubs will be shutdown for at least 30 days, and restaurants will be restricted to half capacity to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The governor also said that restaurants will be forced to keep patrons spread out, and to screen employees for potential health issues.

"This is the floor for Florida for the foreseeable future," DeSantis said of the new restrictions, adding that he supports efforts by local governments to go further in restricting business activity.

DeSantis said he also will order that crowds of no more than 10 people gather on beaches.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.

This story originally published to heraldtribune.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the USA TODAY Network - Florida.