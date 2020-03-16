VERNON - The City of Vernon announced Friday, that as a precautionary measure due to the onset of the coronavirus concern, they have postponed all recreation sports until further notice.

“City Clerk Tracy Walker advised that the City of Vernon will be following the example set by the Washington County, Florida School Board and is postponing all sports team practice and scheduled games until further notice,” the city said in a statement.

The Vernon City Council said they would be meeting be meeting on March 19 to discuss the situation further matter and decide on additional action that may need to be taken.

Though no known cases of the virus have been found in Washington County, several agencies including local government municipalities, businesses, schools and health care facilities have taken precautionary steps to ensure public safety.

Vernon, Florida City Hall is located at 2808 Yellow Jacket Drive in Vernon, Florida and any additional information may be obtained by contacting Tracy Walker, City Clerk at 850-535-2444 or email Clerk@VernonFL.com.