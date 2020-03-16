Supervisor of Elections Heather Riley is not expecting a huge turnout in Tuesday’s presidential preference primary, but if it happens, her office is ready for it.

“We’re all moving forward,” she said Monday morning, referring to elections officials in Florida as well as Arizona, Illinois and Ohio.

Late Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine submitted a lawsuit to a judge that asked that in-person voting for the Ohio primary be delayed until June 2.

Riley said her staff has taken extra precautions based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, including sanitizing all the surfaces and equipment at each of the eight polling places. Each of them will be in operation beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

She said hand sanitizer, latex gloves, and alcohol swabs are among several methods that will be used all day Tuesday.

She said poll workers plan to keep voters at a distance, and that the only formal change has been a temporary expansion of the no solicitation zone in front of the polling site. With no city, county or state candidates or issues on the ballot, Riley said she did not expect these no solicitation zones to to be a factor on Tuesday.

The Republican preference is a foregone conclusion in the county, and likely the entire state. On the ballot, Pres. Donald Trump is facing two opponents, former Massachusetts Bill Weld and perennial Florida candidate Roque de la Fuente, whose campaigns remain active, and a third candidate, former Illionois congressman Joe Walsh, who has suspended his campaign.

Among Democrats, 16 candidates are listed, although only three names, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Hawaii congressman Tulsi Gabbard, are running active campaigns.

Riley’s office conducted 16 days of early voting, encompassing the state-mandated days as well as five optional days counties can add.

As of Monday morning, the elections office had tallied ballots from little over 16 percent of the county’s 8,103 registered voters who are members of either the Democratic or Republican parties. About 60 percent of these votes came in through the mail, and the rest at early voting sites.

She said absentee ballots can be picked up Tuesday morning, but that have to be returned by 7 p.m., which is the time that the polls closed.

“We’re encouraging people to come out as long as you are well,” said Riley. “Use common sense and good hygiene and keep your distance.

“It’s going to really quiet,” she said.