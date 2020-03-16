To no one’s surprise, county Republicans overwhelmingly supported President Trump in Tuesday’ presidential preference primary, while Democrats strongly backed former Vice President Joe Biden, for their parties’ nominees.

What did come as a bit of a surprise was the turnout, which despite the upheaval prompted by the coronavirus threat, ran nearly at 30 percent.

"With everything going on, it was an excellent turnout," said Supervisor of Elections Heather Riley. "I’m so proud of everybody; it went really smooth, and voters turned out.

"Everybody was pleased with the sanitation effort," she said. "Everybody maintained social distance. We didn’t have any complaints. Everybody was really happy to vote,"

Riley said her staff took extra precautions based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, including sanitizing all the surfaces and equipment at each of the eight polling places. She said hand sanitizer, latex gloves, and alcohol swabs are among several methods were used all day Tuesday.

Poll workers were asked to keep voters at a distance, and there was a temporary expansion of the no solicitation zone in front of each polling site.

Of the 2,285 voters who cast ballots,, a little more than 28 percent of the county.s 8,103 registered voters, about three of six voted either by mail or with early voting. The remainder, 921 voters, all cast ballots at one of eight precincts on Election Day.

Only about 54 percent of those who voted were Democrats, reflecting the growing numbers of Republicans in the county, which not in the far distant past used to have as much as a four-to-one ration of Democrats to Republicans.

The Republican preference is a foregone conclusion in the county, and likely the entire state. On the ballot, Pres. Donald Trump is facing two opponents, former Massachusetts Bill Weld and perennial Florida candidate Roque de la Fuente, whose campaigns remain active, and a third candidate, former Illionois congressman Joe Walsh, who has suspended his campaign.

Among Democrats, 16 candidates are listed, although only three names, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Hawaii congressman Tulsi Gabbard, are running active campaigns.

Riley’s office conducted 16 days of early voting, encompassing the state-mandated days as well as five optional days counties can add.

As of Monday morning, the elections office had tallied ballots from little over 16 percent of the county’s 8,103 registered voters who are members of either the Democratic or Republican parties. About 60 percent of these votes came in through the mail, and the rest at early voting sites.

She said absentee ballots can be picked up Tuesday morning, but that have to be returned by 7 p.m., which is the time that the polls closed.

"We’re encouraging people to come out as long as you are well," said Riley. "Use common sense and good hygiene and keep your distance.

"It’s going to really quiet," she said.