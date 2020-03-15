CDT

Subject to change

AUTO RACING

1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, (FOX)

2:30 p.m., IndyCar: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, (NBCSN)

8:30 p.m., NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, (taped, FS1)

BOWLING

12:30 p.m., PBA: The WSOB XI Cheetah Championship, (FS1)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m., A History of SEC Football, Part One: 1869-1932, (taped, SEC)

12:30 p.m., A History of SEC Football, Part Two: 1933-1959, (taped, SEC)

2 p.m., A History of SEC Football, Part Three: 1960-1970, (taped, SEC)

3:30 p.m., A History of SEC Football, Part Four: 1969-1979, (taped, SEC)

5 p.m., A History of SEC Football, Part Five: 1980-1989, (taped, SEC)

6:30 p.m., A History of SEC Football, Part Six: 1990-1999, (taped, SEC)

8 p.m., A History of SEC Football, Part Seven: 2000-2009, (taped, SEC)

9:30 p.m., A History of SEC Football, Part Eight: 2010-Present, (taped, SEC)

CYCLING

1 a.m., UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 7, 102 miles, (taped, NBCSN)

1 a.m., UCI: The Paris-Nice, Final Stage, 70 miles, (taped, NBCSN)

GYMNASTICS

10 p.m., FIG World Cup: Apparatus Finals, (taped, NBCSN)

OUTDOORS

10:30 p.m., “Tommy Wilcox Outdoors,” (taped, WVUA)

RODEO

4 p.m., PBR: The Gwinnett Invitational, (taped, CBSSN)

SKIING

Midnight, FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Slalom, Kranjska Gora, (taped, NBCSN)

SWIMMING AND DIVING

5 a.m., SEC Swimming and Diving Championships, (taped, SEC)