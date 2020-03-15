FORT WALTON BEACH — This year’s Billy Bowlegs Pirate Festival should have more of an old-school Fort Walton Beach feel and be better than ever, said Ted Corcoran, president/CEO of the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce.

The annual chamber-led fest, now in its 65th year, takes place on the first Friday and Saturday in June and wraps up with a parade on Monday, June 8 downtown.

Many aspects of the traditional festival will return this year. For example, Capt. Billy and his Krewe will dock at the Fort Walton Landing for his reconnaissance mission and a skirmish with the mayor on the evening of Friday, June 5.

Because of the success of the city’s annual spring- and summertime Concerts in the Park series, the Friday evening activities will also include a concert at the Landing.

“People will be able to bring their coolers and chairs, just like they do for Concerts in the Park,” Corcoran said. “We’re still deciding if we want vendors in the park. We want (the Bowlegs Fest) to become what it was, and that’s a Fort Walton Beach event, not necessarily one with vendors from all over the state of Florida.”

The fireworks show that normally follows the Friday evening skirmish is still being planned, although organizers still are searching for a fireworks show sponsor, Corcoran said.

On Saturday, June 6, Capt. Billy and Krewe will “land” at the Landing as per tradition. But instead of roaring around the park, the pirates will march to the parking lot next to The Boardroom Pub & Grub and across Brooks Street from the Landing.

“That’s where the public will meet Capt. Billy,” Corcoran said. “He will walk from the boat through the people, throwing beads and cups as normal, and then he’ll make his first stop in the parking lot.”

A party at The Boardroom will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. The pirates then will stroll along the streets of downtown, greeting people in stores and restaurants.

“People will be able to follow the pirates in the downtown pirates’ invasion,” Corcoran said. “Imagine those people in traffic, seeing hundreds of people downtown dressed as pirates. It’s going to be amazing fun.”

The swarm of pirates and their followers then will make their way to Ferry Road, just east of the Fort Walton Beach Library. Ferry Road will be closed between U.S. Highway 98 and First Street for a block party, just like the one the city threw at that location on Feb. 9 for its inaugural “Mardi Gras Downtown Throwdown.”

The concert setting in the Landing on June 5, and especially the pirates’ march downtown on June 6, were inspired by Fort Walton Beach native Buddy Carter, who will serve as Capt. Billy for this year’s Bowlegs fest.

“Buddy is one of these guys who has been here his whole life,” Corcoran said.

He said Carter remembers how, during Bowlegs’ festivals in the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, the pirates would land at a Santa Rosa Sound dock just west of Beal Parkway and then parade east on U.S. 98 toward Brooks Bridge.

“Buddy remembers that as a little kid and how fun it was for downtown,” Corcoran said.

Overall, this year’s festival should lead to better support of downtown businesses, he said.

Following tradition, the final event of the upcoming festival will be the Billy Bowlegs Torchlight Parade, which will make its way north on Eglin Parkway from First Street to Hughes Street on the evening of Monday, June 8.