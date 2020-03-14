NEW ORLEANS -- From toilet paper to Italian pasta sauce, the CEO of Rouses grocery stores says he's seen a rapid increase in buying all types of goods amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The rush to the stores is similar to what has been seen locally when a hurricane has been on the way, said Donny Rouse, the third-generation leader of the 64-store family-owned grocer, the largest independent chain in the Gulf Coast region. But the virus preparations that people are taking are on a global scale, and nobody can say at this point how long it will last, he said.

"I've never experienced anything like this," Rouse said.

The lines were seen throughout the city on Friday, with cars at Costco in Hollygrove backed up out onto South Carrollton Avenue, and shelves emptying out for certain goods at Dorignac's in Metairie and Whole Foods on Broad Street.

Rouse said the store chain, which employs more than 7,000 throughout the region, has more than doubled staffing levels, with earlier starts and more overtime for both store and warehouse workers, to deal with the rush on goods.

"Business has been extremely high and we're low on some items, but we have our pipeline full to keep those items coming to the stores," Rouse said. "We have way more than doubled our shipments; right now, we have 60 truckloads of toilet paper en route to stores, which is unheard of for a company our size. We've been using our relationships with manufacturers to get extra product."

It's not entirely clear why there has been a run on toilet paper -- the Rouses Mid-City branch on North Carrollton Avenue had completely run out by early afternoon Friday.

Other more expected items in high demand include disinfectants, cleaning materials, bottled water and dry goods like pasta and sauce.

"We're not seeing any major supply issues immediately but maybe in the next few weeks we might see some as the manufacturers fall behind," Rouse said. "It depends on how long the panic buying goes on for, but I assume products like your Lysols and hand sanitizers will see disruptions into the summer before manufacturers can get caught up."

Rouses sources most of its goods domestically but does stock a large range of products from Italy, which has suffered one of the most severe virus outbreaks outside of China and has imposed draconian measures that have affected all kinds of businesses.

Rouse said the store chain typically holds large inventories of its Italian products, which he hopes will see them through until supply chains can get back to normal.

Rouses, which is headquartered in Thibodaux, has asked some of its administration staff to work from home if they can.

But most of its workers have to be physically present to move goods and serve customers. Rouse said the company plans to keep operating stores normally, or even for extended hours, and is following the guidelines provided by local authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We're doing extra cleaning and sanitizing throughout the stores, handing wipes to customers as they walk through our doors and doing what we can to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees," Rouse said.

The normal pattern when a hurricane has caused a rush on the stores is that business then dies down after the storm passes through and fairly quickly returns to normal.

"But in these circumstances, we're really just not sure what to expect with this virus," Rouse said.