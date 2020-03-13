The 2,009-acre burn will be conducted in Wakulla County west of Highway 319 in the area of Curtis Mill and Bone Bluff Roads.

TALLAHASSEE — The U.S. Forest Service is prescribed burning in the Apalachicola National Forest today.

The 2,009-acre burn will be conducted in Wakulla County west of Highway 319 in the area of Curtis Mill and Bone Bluff Roads. The burn will improve wildlife habitat, eliminate vegetation build up and reduce the threat of wildfires.

People are reminded that the smoke they may see today and tomorrow in this vicinity is not coming from a wildfire. Motorists are cautioned to drive slowly with lights on while traveling in smoky areas. Drivers should be particularly cautious in areas where prescribed fires have taken place when it is foggy. Morning fog can mix with smoke and decrease visibility further.

This is one of many prescribed burns the Apalachicola National Forest is doing during the 2020 prescribed burning season. Today’s burn is in burn units 354 and 357 (see the Apalachicola’s planned burn map) at http://bit.ly/2NdlE34.