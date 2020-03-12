Scott was in the same room as a member of the Brazilian president’s delegation. The Brazilian has since tested positive for coronavirus.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, the junior Republican senator from Florida, said Thursday he is self-quarantining after potentially coming into contact with an individual who later tested positive for coronavirus.

“My office was alerted today by the Brazilian Embassy that a member of President Bolsonaro’s delegation tested positive for Coronavirus.” Scott said in a statement. “On Monday, I met with the President in Miami, and while I do not believe I interacted with the infected person, that individual was in the same room as me.”

Scott added: “After consulting with the Senate’s attending physician and my personal doctor, I have been told that my risk is low, and I don’t need to take a test or quarantine. However, the health and safety of the American people is my focus and I have made the decision to self-quarantine in an abundance of caution.”

