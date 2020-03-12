The Camp Gordon Johnston World War II Museum is celebrating the 25th annual Camp Gordon Johnston Days this weekend, March 13-15, in Carrabelle.

For this special anniversary, a weekend of meaningful events is planned especially to honor our country’s remaining WWII veterans as well as recognize and salute all veterans up to the present. All veterans, their family and friends as well as the general public are asked to come to Carrabelle to join the celebration of our military veterans. This year especially, the museum needs the community’s support and participation to make the celebration and particularly the parade more special for our veterans than ever.

On Friday, March 13 at 6 p.m., the Camp Gordon Johnston American Legion Post 82 in Lanark Village warmly invites all WWII veterans, and their widows/widowers, non-WWII veterans (with proof of service), active duty military, and members of Post 82 to a Low Country Boil in their honor. Each veteran or member is welcome to bring one guest. This event is not open to the general public. For more information, call 697-9998.

On Saturday, March 14, kicking off at 10:45 a.m., the Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Days Parade pays tribute to all veterans of all branches of service. This year’s community parade is expected to feature vintage museum vehicles including the WWII DUKW, Willis Jeep, and German Lieferwagen, more recent military vehicles, motorcycles, JROTC units, color guards, veteran organizations and auxiliary units, and of course, many civic and community floats, decorated golf carts, gorgeous classic cars, Shriners and beauty queens of all ages.

In addition, the Military Vehicle Preservation Association - First Florida Chapter will be bringing their amazing restored vintage military vehicles to carry veterans in the parade. The parade will wind through downtown Carrabelle along Hwy 98.

The museum invites you to participate in the 25th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Days Parade as the community celebrates and recognizes all military veterans and current service members here and abroad with a special tribute for our WWII veterans. Participants do not have to have any military affiliation to participate, just an appreciation for veterans and military. Individuals, community organizations and businesses are all welcome to participate with a float, vehicle or as walkers. Simply show your support for our veterans and military service members by displaying red, white and blue colors.

There is no cost to participate in the parade. If participants arrive without pre-registering, they are still encouraged to join but may be placed at the end of the parade.

Following the parade, the museum’s historical vehicles, the DUKW, Willis Jeep, and German Lieferwagon, will be on display at the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum at 1873 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle, directly across the street from Carrabelle Beach. Everyone is invited to see these vehicles up close and personal.

The museum will be open to visitors on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests are encouraged to come and hear the amazing stories of the region’s WWII heroes and see the remarkable collection of WWII artifacts and memorabilia. Overflow and large vehicle parking is available directly across Highway 98 at Carrabelle Public Beach Park.

Saturday evening the Camp Gordon Johnston Days festivities continue with the Camp Gordon Johnston Days Dinner Dance at the Franklin County Senior Center in Carrabelle. Enjoy a 1940s era dinner and music with our veterans. The suggested donation is $15 for advance tickets and $20 at the door if any tickets are still available. Advance ticket purchase is recommended due to limited seating and can be purchased at the Senior Center, 201 NW Ave F, Carrabelle. For more information, call 697-3760.

On Sunday, March 15, the museum will also be hosting a Dice Run to raise funds for constructing a vehicle display building next to the current museum facility. All types of vehicles are welcome. Registration is $15 for the driver and $5 for each passenger and will be open from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the museum. The Dice Run will conclude by 4:30 p.m. Prizes for high and low rollers, door prizes, and 50-50 will be awarded. For more information about the Dice Run, contact Mark Melcher at (850) 228-6477 or Jim Newton at (260) 341-7291.

For more information feel free to contact us at the museum, 697-8575 or museum@campgordonjohnston.com. Funding provided by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council, the City of Carrabelle and the Camp Gordon Johnston Association.