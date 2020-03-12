Chena Segree, a 2013 Franklin County High School graduate who once threw blazing fastballs for the Lady Seahawks softball team, has a new team challenge.

Segree, the daughter of Brad and Teresa Segree, of Carrabelle, has been named manager of the Apalachicola Regional Airport’s fixed base operation, overseeing a staff of seven that all work for Centric Aviation, the airport’s fixed base operator.

Tara Maugham, a managing member of Centric, introduced Segree to the county commission last month.

Segree’s job will be to oversee a staff of both full and part-time employees who include three customer service representatives, Sherry White, Adriana Butler, and Brooke Martina; two line technicians Holly Furr and Chance White; and a maintenance man, Jay Cooper.

After graduating from FCHS, Segree played softball for Lurleen Wallace Community College in Andalusia, Alabama, and then transferred to Point University in West Point, Georgia to continue her studies.

As a Centric employee, she last spring was awarded a $1,000 flight training scholarship, after Centric did not receive interest from members of the FCHS Class of 2019.

“We were very happy to give this scholarship to Chena,” said Maugham. “She has taken her first lesson and is excited to continue her flight training. We are hoping to get her to solo where she can fly an airplane by herself.”

Segree and the rest of her team will certainly be busy the last weekend of this month, when the airport hosts the historic EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) Ford Tri -Motor Aircraft.

“I started working on lining up this event back in 2018 and I'm so happy that we have been selected and that the opportunity is coming to be,” said Maugham. “The EAA is a recognized aviation organization and one of the great things they do is travel around the country with a historic aircraft, a 1928 Ford Tri-Motor, offering rides to the public in selected communities to promote the spirit of aviation.

“I think our local community and the expected tourist and visitors that this will bring in, will be excited about the opportunity to take a ride in such a historic aircraft,” she said.

The tours begin Thursday afternoon, March 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Cleve Randolph Field. From Friday through Sunday, March 27-29, the aircraft crew will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $77 for adults, if purchased day of flight, or $72 for adults if booked online on the EAA website in advance at www.flytheford.org. Tickets for those under age 18 are $52 in advance or onsite.

The airport is also planning a pancake breakfast as part of a fly-in on Saturday, March 28.

For more information call 850-290-8282 or email Tara@CentricAviation.com or csr@centricaviation.com