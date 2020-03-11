A Thursday workshop will focus on ideas to improve Snow Hinton Park.

The workshop, hosted by the city of Tuscaloosa, will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday in the library at Northington Elementary School, 1300 21st St. E.

Concepts for design updates to the park will be presented at 5:30 p.m. After the presentation, the public will be able to provide feedback to the architects and city staff.

The workshop will also be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page and at www.elevatetuscaloosa.com.

For more information, call 205-248-5311.