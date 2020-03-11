Here’s a look at some of the measures being taken in the Tuscaloosa area to educate people about the novel coronavirus and the steps that local entities are taking to prepare for the the virus and halt its spread:

• The city of Tuscaloosa has a link on its website devoted to the new coronavirus, www.tuscaloosa.com/covid19. The page includes a video about how to protect yourself from COVID-19, along with basic information about the virus.

There’s also a link to Mayor Walt Maddox’s March 5 news conference that addressed growing concerns about the virus.

• The University of Alabama System on Monday issued a domestic travel advisory because of COVID-19.

The advisory asks faculty, staff and students on UA System campuses to use good judgment when making travel decisions and to work with campus administration to evaluate alternative methods of remote participation, such as live-streaming of conference sessions and meetings.

"Students, faculty and staff who have concerns about being exposed to the virus while traveling should not be required to travel," the advisory states. "Likewise, any student, faculty or staff member who elects not to attend a previously scheduled event due to those concerns should not be disciplined."

Last week, the UA system canceled all university-sponsored international travel scheduled to depart in March.

The UA System website also has a updated information on the virus outbreak, policies and more: http://uasystem.edu/news/2020/02/uasystem-covid-19-updates.

• Tuscaloosa city and county schools on Monday recommended that families should notify the principal at their children’s school if they plan to travel abroad to countries highly affected by the coronavirus for spring break. Public schools will be out for spring break from March 16-20.

Both systems said they would follow guidelines set by the Alabama Department of Public Health. To see guidelines for schools, go to www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/cov-schools.html

Both systems also have websites dedicated to updates about what schools are doing to prepare for and prevent the spread of the virus: www.tuscaloosacityschools.com/covid19 and www.tcss.net/Page/32222.

• DCH Health Systems has a webpage that lists some of the measures being taken at its three campuses to prevent the virus’ spread. Go to www.dchsystem.com and click on "Coronavirus Update and Health System Preparations" tab. The system has also posted some coronavirus updates on its Twitter feed, @dchsystem.

• The Tuscaloosa Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 3701 Loop Road, asks that all veterans who have flulike symptoms to call the center at 205-554-2000, ext. 2010, before coming to the center.

According to the center’s website, facility entrances will temporarily be reduced to essential areas, and everyone who enters will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 before entering.

More details are available at www.tuscaloosa.va.gov.

