MONROE, La. (AP) " Clara Farrat Ares and her aunt drove 16 hours from Miami to an immigration detention center near Monroe, La., to visit her brother only to be told to come back the next day.

That was late last year, marking nearly nine months since Alfredo Farrat Ares had turned himself over at the U.S.-Mexico border requesting political asylum. He was held at two different detention centers in Louisiana, including Richwood Correctional Center near Monroe, in the months before his asylum case.

Ares and her aunt had trouble understanding why they were being turned away, until a stranger who was visiting detainees at the facility that day, stepped up to translate for them. The women went out for dinner after the failed visit and stayed in contact after Ares returned home to Miami.

A month later Alfredo was granted asylum. The stranger, Elisabeth Grant-Gibson, a health coach who lives in Natchez, Miss., stepped in to help the family one more time.

Gibson drove two hours to Richwood to pick up Alfredo when he was released, giving him a place to stay for the night in her home. The next morning she drove him to the airport in New Orleans.

'She came out of nowhere when we thought there was no help,' Clara Farrat Ares said about a week after her brother returned home.

ICE DETENTION CENTERS RAPIDLY EXPAND

Gibson is part of a growing network of volunteers across parts of Mississippi and Louisiana who have organized over the past year to support asylum seekers detained in more than a dozen Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers in these states.

Volunteers assist by visiting people in detention centers, and providing transportation, clothing and sometimes temporary housing to people as they are released from ICE facilities. Detention centers are typically located in remote corners of the state where resources are hard to find.

The rapid expansion of ICE facilities in Louisiana has also strained available support services for detainees, so in addition to acting as a mode of communication, volunteers provide another critical service, according to Sofia Casini, the detention visitation coordinator for the California-based advocacy group Freedom for Immigrants.

'When you have community members with eyes and ears providing some oversight, there is a lot of power there in advocacy. They hear more and more cases of things they don't want happening in their own communities,' Casini said.

Louisiana has experienced some of the most rapid expansion of ICE detention centers in the country. Since September 2018, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has contracted with 10 parish jails and private prisons across Louisiana to house migrants as they await their immigration hearings. As of February 2020, the number of people in ICE custody in Louisiana was close to 7,000, second to only Texas with close to 11,000 migrants in custody to date.

While ICE only uses two detention facilities in Mississippi, communities in the state are still reeling nearly eight months after ICE arrested nearly 680 people across seven different food processing plants in the largest immigration raid in a single state on Aug.6, 2019.

'The ICE raids in Mississippi at the chicken plants started me. It was so egregiously horrible," Gibson said. "When I learned a lot of them were going to end up detained in Louisiana, I thought at least I can do visits. Since November, it has basically consumed my life.'

Grant-Gibson estimates she drove about 3,000 miles last fall visiting people at the three facilities closest to her home in Natchez, Miss. The back of her Yukon truck is stocked with blue bins full of clothing for detainees soon-to-be released.

Freedom for Immigrants responded to the 2019 raid by sending representatives to Louisiana to help coordinate visitation programs for people interested in visiting ICE detainees. Volunteers interested in the program have to attend a training session to learn about the expansion of ICE facilities in Louisiana and how to respond if they notice someone is experiencing medical neglect or suspect abuse.

'YOU SEE THE HUMAN TOLL THIS IS TAKING'

Louisiana Advocates for Immigrants in Detention, with approximately 350 members, represents another group of grassroots organizations across Louisiana and Mississippi that has formed over the past year in response to the rapid expansion.

Family members living out-of-state can contact groups like Louisiana Advocates for Immigrants in Detention to find volunteers willing to visit their relatives in the detention facilities. The volunteers include: college students, attorneys, retirees and church groups. Some relatives of people held in detention centers reach out to volunteers through social media and create a vital lifeline.

Nell Hahn, an attorney based in Lafayette and LAAID volunteer, has traveled to Pine Prairie ICE Processing Center, River Correctional Center and LaSalle ICE Processing Center to visit detainees who had contacted her through the LAAID.

Hahn started volunteering to do visits several months ago and has seen the need for volunteers grow over time. She said people tend to find out through word of mouth and that what they do is needed.

'People don't believe you when you tell them this is happening in their own backyards. But the more you visit, the more you see the human toll this is taking,' she said.

In New Orleans, Gaby Cruz, a second-year law student at Tulane University, started a visitation group with several other students with the goal of visiting detainees at River Correctional Center, a facility nearly three hours away. The group has also raised money to help families with the cost of mailing court documents or making phone calls.

Cruz recalled the day she received a letter from a Colombian man named Hector, who was detained at a detention center where the group made visits.

'He couldn't believe his letter got to someone; he said he didn't think it was going to work. He had been detained for the last six months,' she said.

Martha Alguera created Voces Unidas (United Voices), a group that provides transportation, temporary housing and clothing to people who have been newly released in parts of Louisiana.

Alguera said the need to help people immediately after they are released becomes more apparent every day. "In the last six months it's been non-stop,' she said.

'As detainee numbers grew we saw this immediate need for places for people to go when they get released,' Alguera said.

Taking a page from what Gibson and other volunteers in Louisiana were doing, Clara Farrat Ares started visiting detainees at the Winn Correctional Center when she was in Louisiana visiting her brother. Ares said it was a way to help a friend who could not make the trip from Miami at the time to see her own relative.

'Imagine being stuck in a place nine months not knowing when you will be out,' she said. 'When you visit, you buy them a soda, leave a letter " it's hope. It's something that is not insignificant.'