The fast-forward narrowing of the Democratic presidential field in the past four days could mean Florida, along with three other state primaries on March 17, will significantly widen the delegate gap between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

All of a sudden, Florida could be a closer.

“I certainly think that could be very possible,” said Michael Binder, director of the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab.

Binder said Biden’s ability to coalesce the support of erstwhile moderate rivals like former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar turned the tide on Super Tuesday. And now, he said, Biden has picked up the endorsement of Mike Bloomberg, and will have “Bloomberg’s operation behind him” going forward.

“That puts Biden in a very, very strong position,” Binder said, adding that the question is whether Sanders can respond by expanding his base of support.

“He hasn’t shown the ability to do that yet,” he said. “But now there are fewer choices and there will be another debate and he’ll be on stage mano-a-mano with Biden so he’s not out of it by any stretch of the imagination.”

Sure enough, the March 10 contests feature four states — Idaho, Washington, North Dakota and Michigan — that Sanders won in 2016. So he will be campaigning on friendlier turf over the next week.

Then it’s Florida’s turn, along with Arizona, Ohio and Illinois. The Sunshine State will by far be the richest delegate prize until New York Democrats vote on April 28.

Analysts say Biden’s momentum, the state’s demographics and Fidel Castro make Florida an uphill climb for Bernie Sanders' revolution.

“This was going to be a difficult state for Sen. Sanders already and he probably didn’t help himself with his widely publicized comments about Mr. Castro,” said Kevin Wagner, a pollster and chair of the political science department at Florida Atlantic University.

Just two months ago, for example, FAU polling found Biden routing the field of primary rivals. The poll found Biden led Sanders 42% to 14%.

Beyond Sanders’ defense of the Castro regime’s literacy campaigns, Wagner said, Florida’s voting bloc, which skews toward older voters, is “more fertile ground” for Biden than Sanders, who appeals to younger voters. Wagner also noted that the state’s share of African American voters also favors Biden.

And Wagner agreed that Bloomberg’s exit removed Biden’ biggest threat in Florida.

“What is also helpful to Joe Biden is he was going to split a lot of the votes with Mayor Bloomberg,” Wagner said. “With Bloomberg getting out it makes Biden a clear favorite for Florida at the primary level.”

Biden supporters said they were thrilled to see their candidate sweep Super Tuesday by winning 10 states and netting more than 400 delegates.

“It’s probably the most unexpected, unprecedented come back or rise in our side of the field that I’ve seen in my time, involved with the Democratic Party,” said Alexandria Ayala. “The campaign on their marketing was throwing around the word Joementum, which I thought was hilarious.”

Sanders supporters say they are disappointed by the results on Tuesday.

“Obviously we are kind of disappointed with the results,” said Theodore Matz of West Palm Beach. “It was really disappointing to me and the other Bernie supporters but it just goes to show you how powerful the establishment of the Democratic Party is.”

Matz said he watched the returns on Tuesday with other Sanders supporters who have been canvassing. He said they will be out this weekend and the next to try to procure votes for Sanders in South Florida.

“There definitely is a path. There are a lot of states and a lot of delegates left,” he said. “But it’s going to be a lot harder than it looked like a week ago.”

For Warren, who opened a Miami office last month, Super Tuesday was a delegate disaster. She did not win a primary, and even placed third in her home state of Massachusetts. So far, she has garnered just 47 delegates after 19 contests.

But Erich Landstrom, a Warren volunteer in West Palm Beach, said he will persevere as long as Warren is willing to fight on. As long as she is in the race, Landstrom said he and other volunteers will knock on doors, man phone banks and reach out to voters on social media.

In fact, he pointed out on Wednesday morning that the campaign was signing up people to manage a phone bank effort in Lake Worth this Saturday and Sunday.

“Warren is more about a personal story,” Landstrom said. “She speaks to the person that has lived that life.”

And if Warren drops out?

“At the end of the day I will support whoever the candidate is,” he said. “Not that I was ever a Bernie bro, but if it goes that way, sure, absolutely. I will always be a never Trumper.”

