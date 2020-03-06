Several Florida sheriff’s deputies busted some suds and a few dance moves for good measure in the public service announcement, which stressed the importance of hand washing to combat COVID-19.

Coronavirus has people across the nation obsessed with keeping their hands germ-free.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office joined the fray Friday, releasing a bubbly prevention video lathered in safety tips.

The 90-second PSA features Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly and a bopping ensemble of uniformed deputies dancing in front of a bathroom sink cleaning up their hands with soap and water as a catchy hand-washing jingle plays.

The upbeat song accompanying the video is an original tune written, recorded and sung by Sheriff’s Office public affairs officer Shannon Martin. It implores washing hands for at least 20 seconds to avoid spreading infectious diseases, not forgetting to dig between your fingers, scrub your wrists and clean your thumbs. The lyrics include lines like, “Find yourself some water and get some soap. Lather up your hands and you’ll be good to go.”

One of the department’s drug-sniffing bloodhounds even gets in on the hand-washing party at one point.

“I love music and I have been paying guitar/singing since I was a kid,” said Martin, who appears in the PSA. “The Coronavirus has a lot of people scared and spreading a lot of information, some of it entirely untrue. So when the sheriff asked our public relations department to come up with some messaging, I thought that if we could come up with a fun way to get people to remember to wash their hands it would be a win-win. Remember, wash your hands!”

An agency news release states the impetus behind the video was calls from several residents wondering how to properly protect themselves from the Coronavirus.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention and Control recommends that people regularly wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, particularly after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. The CDC also advises people to avoid touching their faces and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water aren’t readily available.

