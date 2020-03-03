The Alabama Bicentennial Commission wants to honor babies born on the anniversary of the state’s 200th year of statehood, Dec. 14, 2019.

Parents or grandparents of babies born on that date are asked to send an email with a mailing address and a copy of their baby’s birth certificate or announcement to debra.pascal@bicentennial.alabama.gov.

Bicentennial babies will receive a copy of the children’s book “Alabama My Home Sweet Home,” a Camellia Bear squeeze toy, a Bicentennial Baby bib and a set of educational posters suitable for framing.

For more information, call 334-242-4537 or visit www.alabama200.org.