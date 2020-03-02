Saturday night, Nicholls coach Seth Thibodeaux expressed his disappointment in the way his team swung the bat against Long Island University after being shut out for the first time this season.

Sunday morning, the Colonels called a players-only meeting to discuss what was going wrong and why they weren’t seeing the results they felt they were capable of producing.

By Sunday night, everything was different.

For the first time this year, Nicholls had a bona fide offensive explosion as it swept the visiting Sharks on the final day of the weekend series with wins of 12-1 and 3-2. The 12 runs scored in the first leg of the doubleheader are double the highest production the Colonels saw in the first 10 games of the season.

Now, just two weeks after getting swept on opening weekend, Nicholls (6-6) is back to .500 on the season after winning four out of their last five games with one more midweek outing before opening Southland Conference play at New Orleans next Friday.

“We just gathered as a whole team and just explained what we think is going on,” designated hitter Brayden Jobert said. “We had our differences, had our similarities and just made it one. We became one heart beat.”

Jobert has been the biggest surprise of the season to date, despite being the only freshman to crack the starting lineup through 12 games. Sunday he showed why.

Between the two games, the designated hitter out of Slidell, Louisiana, went 5-of-8 with four RBIs and three runs scored. His biggest lift of the day came in the second inning of Game 1 when he launched a 3-run homer over the short wall in right field.

It was all part of a wild start to the day that included eight runs on seven hits through the first three innings.

By the end of the day, less than 24 hours after Thibodeaux said the Colonels were still searching for their “RBI Guy”, Nicholls had 12 runs on 12 hits, including nine runs batted in from five different players.

“We kind of got tired of not playing the way we’re capable of playing,” Thibodeaux said. “We were way more consistent today. In Game 1, just fighting for barrels and fighting. It was a rough, uneasy feeling last night. when leadership and maturity take over after a rough night, it says a lot about your club and shows a lot of character.”

The second game was a bit more tame. Nicholls was contained to just three runs in the first inning as it took advantage of three LIU errors in the frame.

The bats cooled off from there, though, recoding only one more hit the rest of the night. Between the third and eighth innings, 15 Colonels batters were retired in order before Xane Washington looped in a double to end the drought.

Fortunately, midweek starter Tyler Theriot (2-1) pitched a third straight gem, allowing just one earned run and three hits through six innings of work. Closer Joe Taylor also picked up his third save of the year by retiring the Sharks in order in the ninth.

But even if they didn’t finish strong, the Colonels were riding high on Sunday after seeing what they were capable of doing at the plate.

“Especially coming out winning the series today is huge,” Jobert said. “We started off a little rough, but we’re ready to get the ball rolling.”