Both ends of the county will be well-represented by their top scholars, when the Franklin County High School Class of 2020 graduates in May.

Named as valedictorian is Alyssa Brooke Robinson, daughter of Chris and Jennifer Robinson, of Apalachicola.

Named as salutatorian is Ashlynn Camille Davis, daughter of Clint and Angela Davis, of Carrabelle.

Graduation will be held Friday, May 22 at the high school, in the gymnasium. Project Graduation, organized and fundraised by volunteer parents, is the night of graduation at the Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola.

A senior trip is also planned for the week of April 15-19 to Orlando.

Robinson has been a member of student government throughout her high school career, and is currently president. She is also class president.

A member of Beta Club beginning in her sophomore year, she currently is the vice-president. She has been part of the National Honor Society in both her junior and senior years.

Her future plans are to attend Florida State University to pursue a degree in marketing, or hospitality and tourism management.

Davis is graduating in three years, after she has secured all 24 of the credits required of four-year students. She is pursuing dual enrollment at Gulf Coast State College. She is a member of Beta Club and has been active in student government.

She has served as a volunteer at the state forestry office in Carrabelle, and works at BJ Pizza on St. George Island

Davis is planning to attend college in Pensacola, and to pursue a career in diagnostic medical sonography.