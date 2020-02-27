With a new attorney, the 34-year-old man charged with gunning down a 29-year-old neighbor in December, and wounding the man’s father, won’t be back in court until April, when a possible motion may be considered on whether he is competent to stand trial.

At a hearing before Circuit Judge Charles Dodson earlier this month, Michael C. Baucham, Jr., of 122 Avenue M, did not speak as he was stood alongside his then-attorney, Elizabeth Vallejo, from the 2nd Judicial Circuit’s public defender’s office.

Vallejo asked for a hearing in April, to give attorneys enough time to determine whether to seek to have Baucham declared incompetent to stand trial. If that motion is filed, and granted, it would mean Baucham would likely be sent to the Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee, and be assessed and treated until treatment professionals determined he was competent to stand trial.

On Feb. 19, Baucham filed a motion to be represented by Tallahassee attorney Joseph Bodiford.

On Sunday evening, Dec. 22, 2019, Baucham is alleged to have gunned down Keenan Ivory Turrell, 29, in front of his home at 303 23rd Street, and wounded his father, Albert “Sonny” Turrell, in the hand. The father continues to recover from his gunshot wound, as he works to regain full use of his hand.

Baucham was picked up without incident a little more than an hour later, after a traffic stop was conducted on the 2014 black Mazda he was driving near the area.

Baucham has been charged with second degree murder, and aggravated battery with a firearm. He remains held without bond in the county jail.