The burn will improve wildlife habitat, eliminate vegetation build up and reduce the threat of wildfires.

TALLAHASSEE – The U.S. Forest Service is prescribed burning in the Apalachicola National Forest today.

The 1,277-acre burn will be conducted in Liberty County four miles west of Wilma, south of Forest Road 113 and north of Forest Road 180.

The burn will improve wildlife habitat, eliminate vegetation build up and reduce the threat of wildfires.

People are reminded that the smoke they may see today and tomorrow in this vicinity is not coming from a wildfire. Motorists are cautioned to drive slowly with lights on while traveling in smoky areas. Drivers should be particularly cautious in areas where prescribed fires have taken place when it is foggy. Morning fog can mix with smoke and decrease visibility further.

This is one of many prescribed burns the Apalachicola National Forest is doing during the 2020 prescribed burning season. Today’s burn is in burn unit 69 (see the Apalachicola’s planned burn map): http://bit.ly/2NdlE34