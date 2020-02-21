Northwest Florida State College’s nursing program landed in the Top 10 in the state for the second straight year, climbing one spot to No. 8 in the annual rankings from RegisteredNursing.org.

NICEVILLE — It's no secret that Florida, being the third-most populous state in the country, is home to quite a few colleges and universities.

And quite a few of those feature nursing programs — around 150 at last count.

Northwest Florida State College's nursing program recently found itself in some elite company among that group, coming in at No. 8 on the Fourth Annual Nursing School Program Rankings for Florida, which were put together by RegisteredNursing.org.

"It really reinforces what excellent faculty we have," said NWFSC Dean of Health and Sciences and Public Safety Dr. Charlotte Kuss. "They are the ones with the students, day-in and day-out, making the difference. It also speaks to the great support the administration gives us and the support the community gives us.

"If we didn't have community partners who were willing to open their doors to us, or local nurses who weren't open to students working with them ... we wouldn't have the success we've had."

It's the third straight year NWFSC has moved up in the rankings - it was No. 15 in 2018 and No. 9 in 2019, with the poll taking a look at 151 different nursing programs throughout Florida.

The rankings are based on pass rates for the NCLEX-RN exam, which is used nationally to assess the competency of registered nursing students and is required to pass before licensure. The rankings look at the percentage of graduates who pass the exam across varying years and are tracked to each nursing program.

While NWFSC offers an Associate Degree in Nursing, the rankings actually track how many of those graduates go on to pass the NCLEX-RN exam, creating a direct line between graduates from the school and those that actually become nurses.

Kuss, who has been with NWFSC since 2003, was formerly the director of nursing before moving into her current role, which still supervises the nursing program. Last year's graduating class was a record high, which could be surpassed again this year.

"I think we are all very grateful for the recognition (from the rankings)," Dr. Kuss said. "As the former director and now the dean, to see what's all available to our students and to see the difference it makes in their lives when they get that degree and they're able to provide for their families is really fulfilling.

"Without good nurses, our health care system doesn't work as well, so that makes coming to work and doing what we do very fulfilling. You see the work and how it touches people's lives every single day."

Florida Gulf Coast University was ranked No. 1 in the 2020 rankings. Pensacola Christian College was No. 13 and the University of West Florida was No. 25.

"The nursing faculty and staff at NWF State College are second to none," said NWFSC President Dr. Devin Stephenson. "We strive to show that the best is our standard and this achievement demonstrates our commitment to continuous excellence."