With no outs and runners on first and second, closer Joe Taylor walked to the mound in the hopes he could be the one to carry Nicholls baseball over the finish line to the biggest win for the program in recent memory.

The Colonels had not beat state and national powerhouse LSU since 2015 and lost 28 of the previous 30 meetings between the two schools going into Wednesday night. And yet here they were on the cusp of breaking the streak with a 4-1 lead in the ninth inning.

All Taylor had to do was record three outs before the No. 11 team in the country scored three runs.

No pressure.

Almost immediately the situation got worse.

Taylor walked the first batter, Thibodaux-native and former E.D. White standout Wes Toups. Now the bases were loaded and the go-ahead run was at the plate with no outs.

“Honestly,” he said. “You would think you would be (nervous), but I knew what I had to do.”

At no point did allow the thought to enter his mind that just a few days earlier Nicholls was swept in all three games of its opening weekend or that two of those loses were due to ninth-inning rallies.

Not even the roar of a sold-out crowd of 2,641 people packed into Ray E. Didier Field, many of them wearing purple and gold, could break his focus as he struck out Houma-native Gavin Dugas looking to record the first out.

But with his job far from over, preseason All American Daniel Cabrera knocked a sacrifice fly ball to center for the first run. Taylor still had room to work, but now a strong single into the gap might tie the game.

Again, no pressure.

Facing a two-on, two-out situation, LSU second baseman Cade Doughty sliced a 1-2 pitch into right field where Dane Simon was able to get under it for the final out.

From being swept on opening weekend to taking down one of the best programs in college baseball, Nicholls pulled off the 4-2 upset of LSU.

Taylor never had any doubt.

“It’s the first win of the season and it gets us going in the right direction,” Taylor said. "Now we focus on Friday’s game because that’s the next most important game.”

It’s difficult to choose which pitching performance was the most valuable to Nicholls on Wednesday night.

Taylor turning a tough situation into a clutch save is certainly worthy. But so is starter Tyler Theriot allowing just one unearned run and two hits over 5 1/3 innings to begin the magical night.

In only his second career start, the sophomore frustrated the Tigers for inning after inning, retiring seven of them at the plate. Twice, in the second and fourth innings, Theriot struck out all three batters in order.

The only thing preventing him from the shutout was a bad throw to third when catcher Erick Hernandez tried to keep LSU’s Zack Mathis from stealing in the sixth. Theriot was already pulled at the time, but was credited with the unearned run after allowing Mathis to reach earlier in the inning.

Other than that, Theriot was as clean as Nicholls could ask for on one of the biggest stages they’ll see all year.

“I approached the game just like any other game,” Theriot said. “I knew they were No. 11, they’re LSU — so what? I came in and kept the ball down. I knew my defense was going to play behind me and that’s what happened.”

LSU Coach Paul Mainieri credited Theriot for his performance after the game. The Tigers recorded just five hits all night, none of which were more productive than a single.

“We were trying to make adjustments to what that kid was doing,” Mainieri said. “But you have to give him a lot of credit. He was pitching on both sides of the plate, changing speeds and it seemed like he was ahead in the count constantly.”

But while the pitching was effective, that was far from the biggest change Nicholls underwent in the few days between opening weekend and Wednesday night.

Nicholls coach Seth Thibodeaux previously said the Colonels offense was the weak link last weekend as the team hit .182 over three games.

Wednesday night was far from an offensive explosion — four runs on six hits — but Nicholls came up big when it needed, in stark contrast to what happened on Friday and Saturday.

“There was an expectation for it,” Thibodeaux said. “Everyone took this weekend personal. It was hard. Sunday our guys came hooked up and ready to go. They were frustrated. You could hear it and see it in the weight room. The guys were frustrated, but they worked toward this. This was their expectation.”

It didn’t even take the full first inning for Nicholls to jump ahead when Mason Turner hit a sacrifice fly to center with the bases loaded for the first run of the night. A few innings later it was freshman Brayden Jobert who dropped a RBI single into shallow right field to extend the lead to 2-0.

Jobert then crushed a solo home run off the right field scoreboard in the seventh inning to make it s 4-1 game. It is his second home run through his first four collegiate outings.

“We were up 3-1 at the time and I was just trying to get on,” Jobert said. “I was the leadoff batter in the inning and I was trying to get on for my team. I ended up hitting a homerun. It worked out great.”