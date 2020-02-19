Special to The Star

Here’s your chance to learn more about amazing St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge, just across the bay from Apalachicola and Indian Pass.

You are warmly invited to the annual general membership gathering of the Friends of the Refuge! All are welcome: if you aren't currently a member, this is your chance to join, learn what we do and find ways get involved.

The meeting will be 3 to 5 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and Art, at 86 Water Street.

The meeting will offer a brief update on Friends and refuge activities, hold a raffle of awesome goods from our pop-up shop, and give you a chance to mingle over yummy hors d'oeuvres and drinks.

Members of the Friends board and refuge staff will be present and eager to answer your questions, and hear your thoughts and ideas about how to better support our gem of a refuge.

After the meeting, you can enjoy the HCA’s current exhibit by Michael Ross, a lifelong artist who focuses on the connection of home, making it and carrying it with us through migrations both forced and chosen.

For more information, visit www.stvincentfriends.com