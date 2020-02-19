Impossible! They herded four full-sized Carnival parades, something like 100 floats in all, down the usual Houma route with no rain to speak of.

The first full weekend down, thank Heaven, and the army of deputies, police, drivers and civilian supervisors, followed by the trusty princes of clean who miraculously remove the debris. Stay tuned.

Kept home, doctor's orders, by a severe case of the ordinary flu, we saw none of the actual parades. Spent no moderately chilly time waiting for the next float or band. Uttered not a single "throw me something." Caught not a single throw. We have been watchers, on and off, for more than 50 years, and I doubt there was much different this time.

Even when we have close friends riding, we seldom get really excited, in the way riders do or the way we were watching our first parades, when everything seemed fresh and new. Over the years, we have discovered there are limits to the variety achievable in a line of fantastic painted trailers, their decks bearing rows of masked revelers bent on giving away heaps of pretty nothings to the crowds below.

We have sampled virtually all of the local parades, Houma, Thibodaux, New Orleans, Montegut, Grand Caillou and most of Terrebonne's other bayou parades. We have seen the vastly different rural Mardi gras around Eunice, Mamou, Ville Platte and Church Point, where the krewes may be on foot, with their captains on horseback, moving farm-to-farm, begging for donations toward a community feed later.

In Mobile, where Carnival may be even older than New Orleans, we have seen parades remarkably like those in Houma. Galveston, likewise, but Pensacola twists the pattern with its Krewe of Wrecks, made up of any rolling vehicle whose occupants pay the entry fee.

One season, we intended to "escape" the sameness of local Mardi Gras by camping for the weekend at Gulf Shores, Alabama. But the campground was overflowing. Campers there had organized their own parade, and the friends they invited filled all the spaces.

Recycling? Carnival is the season of recycling. Consider all of the used school buses converted to pre-parade transportation for smaller groups of those on their way to the formal floats they will throw from. And the disused semi flatbed trailers on which informal reviewing stands have been built. And the tons of throws collected, cleaned, and sorted for sale to another year's round of riders.

Tradition? A few years ago, a loose coalition of Mardi Gras nuts, impatient at seemingly endless waits for the Fat Tuesday parades to arrive in downtown Houma, costumed and masked for the day and gathered like-minded watchers for strolls along Main Street near the official reviewing stands. Andrea Dupree, a current member of that group, has announced this season, the Krewe of Tradition's 7th annual Mardi Gras Day festivities, for Feb. 25, including a walking parade and a costume contest.

"We encourage all participants to come in costume and bring eco-friendly "throws' to hand out during this walking parade." The krewe has created a special pecan throw to share with lucky parade-goers! "We protest toxic imported throws by making our own, locally."

For the contest, "Handmade costumes are encouraged! Prizes include King & Queen of Tradition, Duke & Maid of Tradition, Page of Tradition (children's category) and group awards. All ages welcome! Children must be accompanied by an adult. No entry fee." Details, Tradition Facebook page. (facebook.com/KreweofTradition)

Before and behind? We did get a brief look at the floats, well before they rolled out of the behind-the-mall assembly area. We just drove in Friday, and sat in our car, a short distance away, taking care to stay out of the way of float parking and the officers overseeing the operation. Sunday, just as the rain ended, we saw all the floats arriving, most still wrapped in huge blue plastic tarps. Our behind-the-scenes peeks ended well before the first riders arrived to board.

It was also interesting to ride the parade route before traffic was stopped and directions were swapped along West Park Avenue in Houma. Hours before the parade passed, viewers were occupying their stands, pickups and lawn chairs, far more patient than I could be.

Say what? Your thoughts, on parades, riding or watching, are welcome. Call or write. Quickly!

