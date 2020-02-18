Nicholls State (17-9, 11-4) vs. Northwestern State (12-12, 9-6)

Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Nicholls State. Northwestern State's last Southland loss came against the Central Arkansas Bears 79-71 on Feb. 1. Nicholls State won 81-71 over Southeastern Louisiana in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Nicholls State has relied heavily on its seniors. Warith Alatishe, Dexter McClanahan, Elvis Harvey Jr. and Andre Jones have combined to account for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 68 percent of all Colonels points over the team's last five games.BRILLIANT BILE: Chudier Bile has connected on 36 percent of the 75 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 19 over his last five games. He's also converted 74.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Northwestern State is 0-6 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 12-6 when it scores at least 64.

FLOOR SPACING: Nicholls State's McClanahan has attempted 175 3-pointers and connected on 32.6 percent of them, and is 7 of 19 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.2 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels fifth among Division I teams. Northwestern State has turned the ball over on 22.9 percent of its possessions (ranking the Demons 344th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com