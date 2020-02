LAGUNA BEACH — One lucky person is almost $60,000 richer today after purchasing one of three winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Sunday nights draw at a Laguna Beach grocery store.

According to a press release from the Florida Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at the The Carousel Supermarket, located at 19440 Front Beach Road, Laguna Beach.

The winning numbers were 01-15-22-29-31. Two other tickets were sold in Winter Haven and Miami. Each ticket is worth $57,208