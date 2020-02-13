PANAMA CITY BEACH — Goodwill had to suspend their free home pickup service after Hurricane Michael, but it is back.

When Hurricane Michael made landfall, Goodwill’s warehouse in Panama City Beach was destroyed and they had to suspend home pick-ups. Over a year later, Goodwill is back doing home pick-ups for the Panama City Beach area.

And the free home pickup has apparently returned not a moment too soon, according to Diane Eyles, Senior Donation Acquisition Specialist for Goodwill.

“’Where have you been?’ Is the response I usually get from people when they hear the home pickup is back,” Eyles said. “Donations are what fuels Goodwill’s engine and the home pickups make it that much easier.”

The home pickups make it easier on people who need help donating items.

“It helps move heavier items like furniture because some people might have physical limitations,” Eyles said. “Some people don’t have the time to bring it and we can schedule pickups as soon as the next day.”

The home pickup feature doesn’t just help the people donating them and the less fortunate receiving them; it also helps the local economy. Goodwill restarting the home pickup creates jobs for a number of people in the local area.

“It helps the mother who decided to stay at home with her kids and now that they’re in school, there’s a gap in her resume,” Eyles said. “Goodwill impacts the community by providing jobs to people when nobody else will.”

Eyles mentioned different services like Re-Entry Assistance Services that helps incarcerated individuals reintegrate into society. The free pickups helps individuals get back on their feet and according to Eyles, people in the local area are happy that it’s back.