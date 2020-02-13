IN CONCERT

GADSDEN

BLACKSTONE PUB: Thursday, Travis Posey; Friday, About Time; Saturday, Ryan Keef

CHESTNUT STATION: Friday, Country Case; Saturday, Brad Cornelius Band

ON SCREEN

GADSDEN

Premiere Cinemas 16

Thursday’s Schedule

“Bad Boys for Life” (R)

12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey” (R)

12:45 p.m., 2:25 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:40 p.m., 8:15 p.m., 9:40 p.m.

“Dolittle” (PG)

12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Downhill” (R)

7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Frozen II” (PG)

3:30 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

“Frozen II Sing-Along” (PG)

12:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

“Gretel and Hansel” (PG-13)

2:05 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” (PG-13)

12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Just Mercy” (PG-13)

2:45 p.m., 6 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

“Knives Out” (PG-13)

3:05 p.m.

“Little Women” (PG)

12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m.

“1917” (R)

1 p.m., 3:05 p.m., 6:05 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” (PG)

5 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7:45 p.m., 9 p.m.

“Spies in Disguise” (PG)

12:30 p.m., 3:20 p.m.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (PG-13)

2:45 p.m., 6 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

“The Photograph” (PG-13)

6:50 p.m., 9:45 p.m.

“The Rhythm Section” (R)

3 p.m.

“The Turning” (PG-13)

12:30 p.m., 4:05 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

ON EXHIBIT

GADSDEN

HARDIN CENTER: Beginning Saturday, Francine Tint and Kathe Kauffman, paintings

MUSEUM OF ART: Christian Dunn, “Ambassador of Fun,” photography; “Present Absence,” Erin Anfinson, mixed media; Hatch Show Print, Est. 1879; Parker Hunt, “The Beginning,“ pottery; Charlie Webb, “The Nationally and Internationally unKnown Photographer”

THE WALNUT GALLERY: 6 p.m. Thursday, opening reception for “Eastern Forrest,” exhibit of landscape drawings by Bryce Lafferty

