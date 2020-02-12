A Franklin County Institution inmate, imprisoned for life for a triple homicide in August 2010 in Suwannee County, will be facing justice in Franklin County for what prosecutors say was the Feb. 1, 2016 killing of a fellow FCI inmate.

James L. Howze, 47, appeared last month before Circuit Judge Charles Dodson, flanked by his attorney, Nancy Showalter, an assistant public defender out of Tallahassee.

Howze stands charged with first degree murder for the stabbing death of 40-year-old Shawn Fowler, who was serving a 45-year sentence for armed robbery.

Howze was at FCI for three life sentences, plus 180 years for three counts of home invasion robbery, and three counts of kidnapping.

On August 26, 2010, he and an accomplice shot execution-style 53-year-old Joseph Militello, 68-year-old Nancy Militello, and 32-year-old Angelo Rosales inside a McAlpin home.

They later fled to Minnesota, where they apprehended at a campground.